Newswise — A groundbreaking eco-friendly technology inspired by plant and animal mechanisms has been developed in South Korea for the first time. The portable moisture-harvesting system collects moisture from the air, purifies it, and produces drinkable water. This innovative system is expected to have wide-ranging applications, including in military operations, camping, and survival water production in remote and mountainous areas.

The research team led by Director Dr. Hyuneui Lim of the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (President Seog-Hyeon Ryu, hereinafter referred to as KIMM) is planning to commercialize a three-kilogram water harvester, to which its independently developed “portable moisture-harvesting system” has been applied. This system has been awarded test certificates issued by public certification agencies and has received verification for its water harvesting performance as well as the safety of the drinking water produced from the system. By transferring this new technology to Puresys, the KIMM aims to commercialize it in the form of a wide variety of merchandises ranging from portable goods to large-capacity products.

The “portable moisture-harvesting system” developed by the KIMM’s research team utilizes the “adsorption → desorption → condensation → sterilization” moisture collection cycle as its core technology. A significant amount of moisture can be collected by utilizing this system, and the energy efficiency thereof has also been improved by more than double compared to conventional dehumidification devices. This newly developed moisture collection system is also highly stable, as the bacteria that exist on the surface of cooling fins, where moisture usually condenses, can be sterilized within a minute by instantaneously heating these fins to 80 degrees Celsius. Once collected, the water goes through a purification process via an eco-friendly and decomposable diatom based filter.

Conventional “moisture collection systems” such as cooling-type dehumidifiers and air conditioners consist of a condenser, an evaporator, and a compressor to prevent oversaturation of moisture, which may raise concerns over noise and weight issues as well as environmental pollution resulting from the use of refrigerants. Moisture collection systems that utilize thermoelectric modules* are being developed to address these concerns, but one of the disadvantages of such systems is that the energy efficiency of moisture collection is much lower compared with compressor-type systems equipped with compressor.

*Thermoelectric module: A thermoelectric module is a device used for converting thermal energy into electrical energy or for converting electrical energy into thermal energy.

The moisture collection capacity of the “portable moisture collection system” that has been newly developed by the KIMM’s research team is more than double that of conventional systems featuring thermoelectric modules. One of the key points is that the heating surface of the thermoelectric module can be used as a moisture absorption plate. Moisture in the air is collected under the absorption mode of the moisture absorption plate, which is then transferred to the condensation plate under the heating mode, thereby enhancing the efficiency of moisture collection. Moreover, the high-temperature thermal energy generated from the heating surface is used to desorb moisture, which can help to reduce the emission of hot air from the heating surface.

In addition to its moisture collection capability, this new system also has a remarkable power consumption efficiency. The KIMM’s research team designed the system to enable dehumidification without applying power to the thermoelectric module during the moisture absorption process. Power consumption can be reduced by allowing water absorption, condensation, and sterilization modes to be activated using a single thermoelectric module. Additionally, by designing a naturally decomposable and eco-friendly filter using diatomite and biodegradable polymer, the KIMM’s research team also built a water purification system capable of removing not only heavy metal ions but also nano-micro plastic particles.

Dr. Hyuneui Lim, Director of the Nature-Inspired Research Center at KIMM, commented on the significance of the development: "This technology is a meaningful advancement in that it enables the production of drinking water in situations where water is scarce. We are committed to establishing a drinking water harvesting system that will allow people worldwide to safely access potable water, addressing issues such as water shortages and droughts." Principal researcher Sunjong Oh of KIMM added, "The newly developed moisture collection system is a hybrid technology that integrates the principles of conventional condensation and moisture absorption systems. It features a sustainable approach that minimizes energy consumption and utilizes eco-friendly materials."

This latest research was conducted with the support of the project for the “Development of portable nature-mimicking water harvester” a biomimetic environmental pollution management technology project carried out by the Korea Environmental Industry and Technology Institute of the Ministry of Environment.

###

The Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM) is a non-profit government-funded research institute under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Since its foundation in 1976, KIMM is contributing to economic growth of the nation by performing R&D on key technologies in machinery and materials, conducting reliability test evaluation, and commercializing the developed products and technologies.

This research was conducted with the support of the project for the “Development of portable nature-mimicking water harvester” a biomimetic environmental pollution management technology project carried out by the Korea Environmental Industry and Technology Institute of the Ministry of Environment.