Newswise — MIDDLETON, WI., August 1, 2024 – The Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) is excited to announce its tenth annual Forum, taking place from February 27 to March 1, 2025, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center and the Hilton West Palm Beach in Florida.

The ACTRIMS Forum 2025 will bring together leading scientists and clinicians in the field of multiple sclerosis (MS) research. This year's theme, "Making Connections," emphasizes critical connections within the brain, between the brain and body, and across the MS clinical and research communities.

Invited presentations will link aging to MS pathology and progression, explore cross-disorder and neuroanatomical connections in MS, bridge the gap between data and clinical application, and delve into new concepts in brain repair and protection.

This CE-accredited meeting stands apart from traditional medical meetings by offering a single track of scientific and clinical presentations with over 500 posters sharing investigative results, numerous networking opportunities, and a vibrant Industry Hub.

A highlight of the Forum is the Kenneth P. Johnson Memorial Lecture, which will be delivered by Dr. Jack Antel of McGill University. Dr. Antel, a renowned clinical neurologist and MS researcher, has published over 450 scientific articles and received the 2005 Dystel Award from the National MS Society and the American Academy of Neurology. Dr. Antel’s research interests include understanding the mechanisms of tissue injury and repair that occur in MS and how these can be therapeutically targeted.

The National MS Society's annual Barancik Prize will also be awarded at the Forum, honoring exceptional innovation and originality in MS research.

ACTRIMS is committed to nurturing the careers of young investigators in MS. The Forum's opening session features platform presentations by selected young investigators, and junior faculty, fellows, and students who submit abstracts may receive educational grants to support their attendance. Additionally, the pre-conference Neurology Resident Summit in Multiple Sclerosis offers neurologists in training insights into career paths in clinical and investigative neuroimmunology.

About ACTRIMS Founded in 1995, Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) is a community of leaders from the United States and Canada who are dedicated to the treatment and research in MS and other demyelinating diseases. ACTRIMS focuses on knowledge dissemination, education, and collaboration among disciplines.

