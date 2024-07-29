Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago recently launched a free app called Little Lessons that provides credible, evidence-based tips on managing challenging behaviors in toddlers and preschoolers. The app also includes helpful advice on responding to the most common mental health diagnoses in this age group – anxiety, disruptive behavior, and inattention and/or hyperactivity.

The app was created by Maggie Pucker, LCSW, MS, and Miller Shivers, PhD, experts within the Lurie Children’s Little Ones Program and the Pritzker Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health. Lurie Children's Little Ones is a comprehensive program for children ages birth to 4 years that aims to help families navigate this time by offering support, guidance, assessment and intervention.

“We are excited to provide meaningful tips on tackling difficult behaviors in young children and offer guidance on parenting issues that we frequently encounter, all in one place for easy reference,” said Dr. Shivers, psychologist and Director of Lurie Children’s Little Ones Program, as well as Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “Currently we have a long waiting list, so we wanted to create a convenient resource that addresses some of the most common concerns parents bring to our program. We hope this app will be used by families, teachers, babysitters, and anyone who interacts with little kids.”

Dr. Shivers intends to add more topics to the app every month, and to provide a Spanish version of the content. Users will be emailed when topic updates are available.

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago is a nonprofit organization committed to providing access to exceptional care for every child. It is ranked as one of the nation’s top children’s hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. Lurie Children’s is the pediatric training ground for Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.