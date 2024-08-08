Newswise — Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, in partnership with University of Utah Health, has been approved for $12 million in research funding by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) for a study that will compare two ways to use antibiotics in young children with mild pneumonia, one of the leading reasons children seek acute care, who are well enough to be cared for at home.

The first approach is to prescribe and give antibiotics immediately, which is the current standard of care. The second way is to prescribe an antibiotic but not give it unless the child’s symptoms worsen or do not improve within three days, an approach that is known as a Safety-Net Antibiotic Prescription (SNAP). The study aims to determine whether SNAP, compared to immediate prescribing, results in decreased antibiotic use and similar clinical improvement in children with mild pneumonia.

“Most pneumonias in young children are caused by a virus, which the body fights off without antibiotics. Despite this, most children with pneumonia are currently treated with antibiotics,” said Co-Principal Investigator Todd Florin, MD, MSCE, Associate Division Head for Academic Affairs and Research in the Division of Emergency Medicine at Lurie Children’s and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “It is important to avoid exposing children to unnecessary antibiotics for many reasons, including their side effects, such as rashes that can mimic allergies or an upset stomach. We also want to avoid the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, a global health threat. A SNAP treatment strategy is currently recommended for ear infections in children and has safely decreased antibiotic use for this condition. This strategy has not been evaluated in pneumonia. We hope our study shows a similar impact and identifies factors that influence implementation of a SNAP strategy.”

The research team is working with 12 pediatric primary care offices and three urgent care centers that are part of the Pediatric Research Consortium at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and four pediatric emergency departments across the country, including Lurie Children’s and Utah’s Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, to enroll 1,823 children between 1 and 6 years of age who have been diagnosed with mild pneumonia. The team will assign children randomly to a group that receives immediate antibiotic prescribing or to a group that uses the SNAP approach.

The research team will follow up with the parent/guardian three times over the 14 days after the child's appointment to collect information about symptom improvement, antibiotic use, return to healthcare, child quality of life, parent satisfaction, and antibiotic side effects. The research team will also study how SNAP is implemented by talking to parents/guardians and pediatricians about factors that might make it easier or harder to use this approach.

“The decision to compare immediate antibiotic prescribing and the SNAP approach was informed by our research on how parents and pediatricians feel about navigating the care of children with pneumonia in real-world settings,” said Co-Principal Investigator Julia E. Szymczak, PhD, Associate Professor of Epidemiology and Co-Director of the Utah Quality Advancement Laboratory in the Department of Internal Medicine at the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine at U of U Health. “It is important for researchers to generate evidence that patients and clinicians need to guide difficult healthcare decisions, such as when to use an antibiotic. Nobody wants to give unnecessary medicine, but it is scary to care for a child with pneumonia and it’s often unclear whether an antibiotic will help. SNAP empowers parents to give their child a chance to fight off the infection on their own while also having fast access to antibiotics if it becomes clear they are needed.”

The study was selected through PCORI’s highly competitive review process in which patients, caregivers and other stakeholders join scientists to evaluate proposals. The award has been approved pending completion of PCORI’s business and programmatic review and issuance of a formal award contract.

PCORI is an independent, nonprofit organization authorized by Congress with a mission to fund patient-centered comparative clinical effectiveness research that provides patients, their caregivers and clinicians with the evidence-based information they need to make better-informed health and health care decisions.

About Lurie Children’s

Research at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago is conducted through Stanley Manne Children’s Research Institute, which is focused on improving child health, transforming pediatric medicine and ensuring healthier futures through the relentless pursuit of knowledge. Lurie Children’s is a nonprofit organization committed to providing access to exceptional care for every child. It is ranked as one of the nation’s top children’s hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. Lurie Children’s is the pediatric training ground for Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Emergency medicine-focused research at Lurie Children’s is conducted through the Grainger Research Program in Pediatric Emergency Medicine.

About University of Utah Health

University of Utah Health provides leading-edge and compassionate care for a referral area that encompasses Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, and much of Nevada. A hub for health sciences research and education in the region, U of U Health has a $522 million research enterprise and trains the majority of Utah’s physicians, and more than 1,670 scientists and 1,460 health care providers at its Colleges of Health, Nursing, and Pharmacy and Schools of Dentistry and Medicine. With more than 20,000 employees, the system includes 12 community clinics and five hospitals. U of U Health is recognized nationally as a transformative health care system and provider of world-class care.