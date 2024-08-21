Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Sadly, only 20 percent of lung transplant recipients survive beyond the 10-year mark, a fact that is not lost on Diane Williams as she celebrates the tenth anniversary of her transplant. After suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a debilitating lung disease that causes scarring of the lungs, Williams received a life-saving lung transplant in 2014.

At age 63, Williams had been living with her condition for 15 years. Her lungs had deteriorated to the point that she had a hard time keeping up with everyday life and needed oxygen to sleep. Her doctor referred her to Daniel Dilling, MD, medical director of lung transplantation at Loyola Medicine. After tests determined she was a good candidate for a transplant, Williams was placed on the national transplant waiting list in June 2014. She got the call a month later from the transplant team that they had found a match.

"When I woke up from surgery and took my first breath in the ICU it surprised me," Williams said. "You almost forget how to breathe normally, you haven’t been able to do it in so long. It was something I will never forget."

A decade later, she continues to visit Dr. Dilling every few months for follow-up appointments and takes medication daily to prevent rejection, but her lung function is still 100%. "I'm grateful every day for the doctors and the transplant," said Williams. "I never forget that I have somebody's lung that I need to take care of."

"I always tell people that a lung transplant is more than just the surgery," said Dr. Dilling. "It's a lifetime of medications and doctor visits, or years down the line, people start to reject the organ. Thank goodness that hasn't happened to Diane."

The Loyola Medicine Lung Transplant Program marked a milestone this year when Jovita Delgado became the 1,200th patient to receive a lung transplant at Loyola. Delgado's transplant came just one month after the birth of her second grandchild. Since the program began in 1988, Loyola has performed more lung transplants than any other Illinois hospital, including the first single-lung transplant in Illinois in 1988 and the state’s first double-lung transplant in 1990.

To learn more about Diane's journey, check out this video: Loyola Lung Transplant Patient Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary.

