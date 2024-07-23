***MEDIA ADVISORY**

Event Date: Saturday, August 17 | Appointments Required

Location: Loyola Outpatient Center, 2160 S. 1st Ave, Maywood, IL

MAYWOOD, IL – On Saturday, August 17, 2024, qualified women who make an appointment can receive free cervical and breast cancer screenings as part of Loyola Medicine's 10th Annual See, Test and Treat® event. This annual event will be held at the Loyola Outpatient Center, 2160 S. First Ave., Maywood, Illinois. Interested women are invited to call 708-216-7284 to verify eligibility and make an appointment. Advance registration is required and the number of appointments is limited.

This initiative specifically targets uninsured and underinsured women aged between 30 and 64, offering an opportunity to undergo free pelvic and breast exams, Pap tests and mammograms. A distinctive feature of the event is the availability of same-day test results, coupled with access to a wealth of health education resources. Moreover, participants will have the unique chance to engage in one-on-one conversations with Loyola's experienced physicians and healthcare professionals, gaining valuable insights into their health.

Dr. Eva M. Wojcik, chair of Loyola's pathology department and a leader in organizing the event, expressed her excitement, "this event is one-of-a-kind in Illinois and we are proud to offer this service to the women in our community." A team of over 100 health care professionals from Loyola Medicine participates in this event each year. Dr. Wojcik says, "I'm grateful to be part of Loyola Medicine, an institution that prioritizes the health of its community, including those who are uninsured and underinsured. See, Test and Treat® was started because early detection saves lives. At this unique event, we provide women with peace of mind and a plan of action."

Last year, the event served 55 women at no cost, including 51 mammograms performed and 37 cervical screenings performed. Over the past ten years, the event has provided 284 women with free screenings, embodying Loyola's commitment to community health and well-being. See, Test and Treat® is made possible in part by a grant by the College of American Pathologists Foundation, demonstrating a collaborative effort to improve healthcare access and outcomes for women in the community.