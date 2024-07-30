A team of 26 Cal State Fullerton student journalists are in Paris, reporting live from the 2024 Olympic Games. The students are enrolled in Sports Broadcast Journalism and Sports Reporting courses, two steps toward earning their Sports Media Certificate, which prepares graduates for careers in sports journalism, entertainment and communications.

Their coverage — print-ready stories, broadcast content and videography for social media — spans a variety of highly relevant topics including feature stories about Olympic athletes, coaches and athletic trainers, and news pieces about athletes’ mental health, LGBTQ+ inclusivity for athletes, sports psychology and one of the Olympics’ newest sports, breaking. The stories are pitched daily to media partners and will be featured on a university website.

The Orange County Register featured the comeback story of Glendora boxer Jajaira Gonzalez, written by third-year communications major Lina Naranjo. She’s also working on stories about the opening ceremonies, U.S. Olympians and the impact of the games on local street vendors.

“I never thought I’d be covering the 2024 Paris Olympics as an undergraduate student. Having the opportunity to immerse myself into a new country with students who are driven, confident and passionate within the broadcast field is one of the greatest things I could ever experience,” said Naranjo.

With more than 20 years of experience as a television sports reporter, CSUF Assistant Professor of Communications Gayle Jansen Brisbane designed the three-week program to help students become top candidates in a competitive sports industry.

“Being able to work on the biggest sports stage and have the opportunity to produce content at a world-class event like the Olympics will be a huge boost to the students’ careers in sports media,” said Jansen Brisbane, who leads the program alongside Bob Young, a faculty associate from Arizona State University. “There is no substitute for experience, and this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Post graduation, the student journalists will join an impressive alumni network in the College of Communications that includes Los Angeles Dodgers reporter Jose Mota ’94 (B.A. communications-radio/TV/film), NBA reporter Marc Stein ’91 (B.A. communications), and NFL on-air personality Adam Rank ’95 (B.A. communications-journalism).

About Cal State Fullerton: The largest university in the CSU and the only campus in Orange County, Cal State Fullerton offers more than 100 degree programs and Division 1 athletics. Recognized as a national model for supporting student success, CSUF excels with innovative, high-impact educational practices, including faculty-student collaborative research, study abroad and competitive internships. CSUF is a top public university known for its success in supporting first-generation and underrepresented students, and preparing all students to become leaders in the global marketplace. Our vibrant and diverse campus is a primary driver of workforce and economic development in the region. Visit fullerton.edu.