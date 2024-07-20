Latest News

Newswise: Tuning into the frequencies of conical shells: a fluid-structure symphony
Release date: 20-Jul-2024 9:05 AM EDT
Tuning into the frequencies of conical shells: a fluid-structure symphony
 Chinese Academy of Sciences

In a pivotal study, researchers examine the natural vibrations of truncated conical shells partially filled with an ideal compressible fluid. This exploration is crucial for advancing our understanding of fluid-structure interactions, particularly in complex geometries where traditional analytical methods fall short. The study's findings could revolutionize the design and safety of structures in various engineering applications.

Newswise: UCLA selected by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to test Medicare dementia care model
Released: 19-Jul-2024 5:05 PM EDT
UCLA selected by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to test Medicare dementia care model
 University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences

UCLA has been selected by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to participate in a new Medicare alternative payment model designed to support people living with dementia and their caregivers.

Newswise: ghoneim-eman-researchers-uncover-buried-branch-of-nile-river-news-notpad-eman-ghoneim.jpg
Released: 19-Jul-2024 4:05 PM EDT
Research Team Discovers Lost Nile River Branch
 University of North Carolina Wilmington

Findings may explain location of largest Egyptian pyramid field

Released: 19-Jul-2024 3:40 PM EDT
Indiana University experts available to speak about global IT outage
 Indiana University

Newswise: Hospital-image_AdobeStock-1100x798.jpg
Released: 19-Jul-2024 3:05 PM EDT
How Hospitals Gamed a Medicare Loophole to Reap Billions
 University of California, Berkeley Haas School of Business

How hospitals gamed a Medicare loophole to reap billions

Newswise: SJU%20News%20Sunscreen%20Squoosh.jpg?h=f0fb51a5&itok=nI4wQSuK
Released: 19-Jul-2024 2:05 PM EDT
Heading Down the Shore? Saint Joseph’s Pharmd Candidates Explain Why You Should Think Twice When Selecting Sunscreen
 Saint Joseph's University

Newswise: AdobeStock_473208970-1100x733.jpeg
Released: 19-Jul-2024 2:05 PM EDT
Strangers Trust Others More When They Put Down Their Phones
 University of California, Berkeley Haas School of Business

Strangers trust others more when they put down their phones

Newswise: Scientists Discover Energy and Pressure Analogies Linking Hadrons, Superconductors, and Cosmic Expansion
Released: 19-Jul-2024 1:05 PM EDT
Scientists Discover Energy and Pressure Analogies Linking Hadrons, Superconductors, and Cosmic Expansion
 Department of Energy, Office of Science

Researchers have found similarities in how concepts of energy, pressure, and confinement apply to atomic nuclei and superconductivity. Specifically, in both hadrons and superconductors, how particles are confined to a specific volume can be described with the same mathematical framework derived from quantum chromodynamics.

Newswise: 1920_gettyimages-1486145188.jpg?10000
Released: 19-Jul-2024 1:05 PM EDT
Cedars-Sinai Programs Earn Distinction for Prioritizing Older Adults’ Needs
 Cedars-Sinai

Cedars-Sinai programs serving older patients and people with dementia have earned esteemed national distinctions reserved for healthcare models that prioritize improved health and wellness among older adults—a rapidly growing segment of the U.S. population expected to nearly double in the coming decades.

Released: 19-Jul-2024 12:00 PM EDT
Expert Available: Wall Street Journal Reporter Evan Gershkovich Convicted by Russian Court
 George Washington University

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was convicted of espionage in a Russian court, where proceedings were kept secret. ...

Released: 19-Jul-2024 12:00 PM EDT
Expert Available: Most Pressing Threats to U.S. National Security This Election Cycle
 George Washington University

A national security expert at GW shares his thoughts on some of the most pressing national security challenges the next U.S. president will have to face. ...

Released: 19-Jul-2024 12:00 PM EDT
Expert Available: Global Computer Outage Disrupts Critical Infrastructure
 George Washington University

A major IT outage has impacted services worldwide, disrupting banks, hospitals and medical services, and critical infrastructure. ...

Released: 19-Jul-2024 12:00 PM EDT
Expert Available: GW Travel Expert on the Thousands of Flights Cancelled or Delayed After Mass IT Outage
 George Washington University

A major IT outage has disrupted critical infrastructure services worldwide today. ...

Newswise: Unhealthy Sleep Linked to Diabetes in a Diverse Population
Released: 19-Jul-2024 11:05 AM EDT
Unhealthy Sleep Linked to Diabetes in a Diverse Population
Vanderbilt University Medical Center

While previous research has linked suboptimal sleep durations to increased diabetes risk, the current report, published in the journal Diabetologia, extended these findings to a large cohort of primarily low-income, middle- to older-age Black and white adults in the southeastern United States.

Released: 19-Jul-2024 11:05 AM EDT
Two-Day Course Teaches Hospitals and Health Systems How to Address Unprofessionalism and Unsafe Behavior
 Vanderbilt University Medical Center

The Vanderbilt Health Center for Patient and Professional Advocacy (CPPA) will host a two-day, hands-on course in Nashville to equip hospital and health system leaders with strategies and tools to address unprofessionalism and create a safe, respectful and reliable environment inside their organizations. The course, “Promoting Professionalism,” will address these challenges and more with real-world case studies, recent research and practical skills and tools attendees can implement at their own institutions.

Released: 19-Jul-2024 10:05 AM EDT
FDA Warns of Bacteria Found in Sealed Bottles of Tattoo Ink
 George Washington University

Released: 19-Jul-2024 10:05 AM EDT
Wash U researchers shine light on amyloid architecture
Washington University in St. Louis

Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis use microscopy to chart amyloid beta’s underlying structure and yield insight into neurodegenerative disease

Released: 19-Jul-2024 9:40 AM EDT
Chemists design novel method for generating sustainable fuel
 Ohio State University

Chemists have been working to synthesize high-value materials from waste molecules for years.

Newswise: Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center Opens New Outpatient Rehabilitation Facility
Released: 19-Jul-2024 9:05 AM EDT
Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center Opens New Outpatient Rehabilitation Facility
Hackensack Meridian Health

“Our goal is to help our patients improve their quality of life after injury, illness or surgery,” said Anthony Cuzzola, vice president, Rehabilitation Care Transformation Services, Hackensack Meridian Health. “Our dedicated medical professionals will assess your condition and develop a personalized treatment program.”

Newswise: ETRI Breathes Digital Life into Cultural Heritage
Released: 19-Jul-2024 9:00 AM EDT
ETRI Breathes Digital Life into Cultural Heritage
 National Research Council of Science and Technology

South Korean researchers are revitalizing the nation's world-class cultural heritage through digital transformation. By collaborating with museums, they are bringing the rich history and culture of Korea to life using AI-based technology development.

