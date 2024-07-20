Released: 19-Jul-2024 11:05 AM EDT

Two-Day Course Teaches Hospitals and Health Systems How to Address Unprofessionalism and Unsafe Behavior

The Vanderbilt Health Center for Patient and Professional Advocacy (CPPA) will host a two-day, hands-on course in Nashville to equip hospital and health system leaders with strategies and tools to address unprofessionalism and create a safe, respectful and reliable environment inside their organizations. The course, “Promoting Professionalism,” will address these challenges and more with real-world case studies, recent research and practical skills and tools attendees can implement at their own institutions.