Newswise — Rosemont, Ill. (AANA) – The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) presented Certified Registered Nurse Anesthesiologist (CRNA) Lisa Lucas, DNP, CRNA, with the 38th Annual Alice Magaw Outstanding Clinical Anesthesia Practitioner Award during its 2024 Annual Congress, August 2-6, in San Diego.

The Alice Magaw Outstanding Clinical Anesthesia Practitioner Award was established in 1986 to recognize the accomplishments of CRNAs who are involved in direct patient care. The recipient of the award is recognized by their peers as a person who has made an important contribution to the advancement of nurse anesthesiology practice.

As a continuously practicing, full-time CRNA at the Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center (MVAMC) for more than 15 years, Dr. Lucas has worked tirelessly to excel in her field and uplift the nurse anesthesiology profession. After graduating in 2008, she saw an opportunity to utilize regional anesthesia for the veterans at MVAMC and immediately worked to develop a targeted training curriculum for staff. This training not only elevated staff’s confidence and regional anesthesia skills, but also ensured that the veterans received the pain management and care they deserved. Dr. Lucas has since then made it her mission to advance the CRNA practice, specifically within the VA Healthcare system

“I am both honored and humbled to receive this prestigious award,” said Dr. Lucas. “Alice Magaw is known as the “mother of anesthesia” for her innovations and advances of safe anesthesia care. I am fortunate to be surrounded by exceptional CRNA colleagues. Their willingness to support me and my ambitions coupled with our shared passion to take care of “those who have served” allows advancement in anesthesia education and veteran centered care.”

Always the advocate for exceptional patient care, Dr. Lucas spearheaded numerous workshops and learning initiatives for CRNAs and Registered Resident Nurse Anesthetists (RRNAs) in the Memphis area. At MVAMC, she developed the CRNA Airway Team, which reduced intubation-associated morbidity and mortality to zero. Additionally, sensing a need for around-the-clock airway management during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Lucas created the CRNA COVID Team, which responded to COVID patients' medical emergencies and managed elective intubations. This team would often be the only providers exposed to COVID-19, even performing their own resuscitations when patients coded. The CRNA COVID Team protected other staff while providing advanced care as the only 24/7 anesthesia providers in the hospital. Ever the champion of CRNA excellence, she “pushed all boundaries to ensure that her CRNAs and RRNAs have a full scope of practice.”

“Her impact on VA anesthesia care is unmatched; it reaches far and wide and will continue for many years,” a colleague of hers writes.

“We all know the government can be slow to change; this is often the case at VAMCs as well. Under the leadership of Dr. Lucas, anesthesia care at the MVAMC has not followed that trend,” said her nomination. “All of these things mean that more veterans can receive better, safer, more efficient care every day.”

In addition to her role as the Chief CRNA at MVAMC, Dr. Lucas is also the Chief CRNA Consultant for the Veterans Health Administration. Additionally, she uplifts and educates RRNAs in her role as the Area Clinical Coordinator for Arkansas State University’s Nurse Anesthesia program. Currently, at MVAC, she serves as the chair of the Advance Practice Nurses Committee on the Nurse Executive Board and is a member of the CPR committee, the Out of Operating Room Airway Committee, the Critical Care Committee and the Nurse Practice Council. She is also an active member of the Veteran Affairs Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AVANA) and the Tennessee Association of Nurse Anesthetists (TANA).

Dr. Lucas earned her bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Memphis. She later received her master's in nurse anesthesia from Arkansas State University, Jonesboro, and a Doctorate of Nurse Practice (DNP) from the University of Alabama, Birmingham.