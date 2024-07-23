Newswise —

Abstract

Purpose: There is a need to gain a deeper understanding of facilitators and barriers involving lifestyle behaviors among newly diagnosed breast cancer patients. Design: Research team explored influences (e.g., social, cultural, environmental) for healthy lifestyle behaviors (nutrition, physical activity (PA), and self-care).

Method: One researcher conducted semi-structured interviews. Qualitative data were analyzed through content analysis. Demographic data were collected via survey, and descriptive statistics were generated.

Setting: Patients were recruited, and interviews conducted via Zoom or phone.

Participants: Twenty-eight newly diagnosed, treatment naïve breast cancer patients were interviewed, a majority were non-Hispanic White women (n=23; 82%) with invasive (n=14; 50%) breast cancer.

Results: Themes related to nutrition, PA, and self-care emerged, including influences (e.g., environmental, cultural, social), barriers, facilitators, and lived experiences. Most patients stressed the importance of maintaining healthy eating habits (n=23), and some were interested in understanding the relationship between nutrition and cancer (n=7). Sixteen reported sustaining their PA levels, while others (n=11) explained barriers, such as time, distance, and pain. All patients reported utilizing self-care strategies, and most reported increased engagement in self-care since being diagnosed (n=14).

Conclusion: This study sheds light on factors influencing and hindering the adoption of healthy eating, PA, and self-care strategies among newly diagnosed breast cancer patients. The findings reflect the importance of healthy lifestyle behaviors as critical areas for upstream intervention.