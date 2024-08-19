Newswise — A research team at the Liucheng Sugarcane Research Units (LC-SRU) developed the fifth-generation sugarcane variety LC05-136, which has become a flagship in China due to its high yield, high sugar content, and strong tolerance to drought and cold stress. This variety's success, cultivated over 1.67 million hectares up to 2023, underscores the value of breeding sugarcane with a balanced combination of desirable traits. Its continued development promises to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of China's sugar industry, benefiting both growers and enterprises.

Sugarcane, contributing approximately 90% of China's total sugar output, is vital to the agricultural economy and livelihoods. In 2023, sugarcane was cultivated across approximately 1.11 million hectares in the primary cultivation regions of Guangxi, Yunnan, Guangdong, and Hainan provinces in China. Despite five rounds of sugarcane variety improvements, which have bolstered yields and sugar content, challenges remain, particularly in the northernmost sugarcane region of Liuzhou, Guangxi, where harsh ecological conditions persist.

A study (DOI: 10.48130/tp-0024-0027) published in Tropical Plants on 25 July 2024, the ongoing research focuses on developing region-specific sugarcane varieties, like LC05-136, tailored to thrive in these challenging environments, ensuring stable sugar production.

In 2005, Wenxiang Lu, director of LC-SRU, developed the sugarcane variety LC05-136 from over 100,000 seedlings, originating from the crossing between CP81-1254 and ROC22. This variety, known for its tall, compact, and moderate growth, featuring medium to large, erect, uniform, and solid stems, cylindrical internodes, straight leaf posture, green leaf color, purple-red leaf sheaths, and easy defoliation. LC05-136 offers several key advantages, such as high yield, high sugar content, high tolerance to drought and cold, strong ratooning ability, and wide adaptability, making it ideal for cultivation in moderately fertile lands across China's major sugarcane regions like Guangxi, Guangdong, Yunnan, and Hainan. By 2023, LC05-136 emerged as a flagship of the fifth-generation sugarcane varieties, has been accumulatively cultivated across more than 1.67 million hectares in China. However, LC05-136 has some limitations, such as inadequate resistance to lodging, weak ratooning ability in specific regions, and vulnerability to sugarcane smut. Overall, the successful breeding of LC05-136 shows that using ROC22 as a model and subjecting it to natural local field conditions is effective. In addition, involving growers in the selection process effectively uses their experience to quickly identify promising sugarcane varieties.

According to the study's lead researcher, Youxiong Que, “Wenxiang Lu to win the first prize in the Science and Technology Awards issued by the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. That is the highest confirmation on the acceptance of sugarcane growers, the satisfaction of sugar enterprises, and the increasing efficiency of the sugar industry which it truly deserves.”

In summary, LC05-136, developed by LC-SRU, has become a flagship variety in China due to its high yield, sugar content, and stress tolerance. Cultivated across over 1.67 million hectares by 2023, it exemplifies the success of breeding balanced sugarcane traits. Despite its achievements, ongoing challenges like sugarcane smut resistance highlight the need for continued improvements. As the saying goes, "there is no perfect crop variety, only better ones." LC05-136 may eventually be replaced by a new sugarcane variety, reflecting inevitable progress. This is why most sugarcane breeders persist in selection and breeding work.

Funding information

This work was funded by the Project of National Key Laboratory for Tropical Crop Breeding (NKLTCB-YAAS-2024-S01, Yunnan), Central Public-interest Scientific Institution Basal Research Fund (1630052024003 and 1630052024020), Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences for Science and Technology Innovation Team of National Tropical Agricultural Science Center (CATASCXTD202402), China Agriculture Research System of MOF and MARA (CARS-17), and Yunnan Key Laboratory of Sugarcane Genetic Improvement (2023KFKT001).

