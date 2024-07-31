LOS ANGELES (July 31, 2024) --

New Cedars-Sinai Study Investigates Shifting Trends in GLP-1RA Prescription

Investigators at Cedars-Sinai—including co-first authors Ali Rezaie, MD, and Yee Hui Yeo, MD—conducted a nationwide, population-based study to evaluate how the prescription patterns of GLP-1RAs have changed over time, particularly for the use for treating Type 2 diabetes versus obesity. The study results published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Read more>

Cedars-Sinai Programs Earn Distinction for Prioritizing Older Adults’ Needs

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently selected the Cedars-Sinai CARES (Care Management/Alzheimer’s Expertise/Resources/Education/Social Support) Program for dementia patients and their caregivers as a Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model site. The Cedars-Sinai CARES Program is among 14 established programs in California, and it is one of only two in Los Angeles selected by CMS for the established program track. Read more>

Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s Names New Lead Neonatologist

Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s has appointed Rangasamy Ramanathan, MD, MBBS, as director of Neonatology in its Department of Pediatrics. Ramanathan, an internationally recognized innovator in neonatal and pediatric respiratory care, will oversee an expanded Neonatology program at Guerin Children’s. Read more>

Behind the Findings: Why Do Women Gain More Benefit From Exercise Than Men?

Women tend to spend less time exercising than men do, even though public health officials recommend the same amount and intensity of physical activity each week for both sexes. However, new research from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai suggests that women benefit disproportionately from regular exercise. Read more>

Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s Selects New Surgeon-in-Chief

Leading pediatric surgical oncologist Eugene Kim, MD, has been named the new surgeon-in-chief and associate director of Surgery at Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s. In these new roles, Kim will lead children’s surgical services, ensure the highest level of care for children and promote Guerin Children’s surgical research. Read more>

Why Wearables? Our Experts Explain

Wearable monitoring devices represent a revolution in information capture, transforming outcomes for orthopedic patients and others. Discoveries sat down with Joseph Schwab, MD, MS, and Hamid Ghaednia, PhD, to discuss the promise of wearable technology in improving patient care and quality of life. Read more>

Study of Aging Pioneered at Cedars-Sinai

Experts at the newly established Center for Translational Geroscience discuss how age is the largest risk factor for chronic disease, but medicine has yet to develop effective defenses against it. This stark reality strengthens support for new approaches to diseases of aging that address consistent, coordinated degenerative processes directly. Read more>

Black and Hispanic Women Receive Lower Doses of Postpartum Pain Medication, According to New Study

Inequities in pain medication treatment received postpartum, after giving birth, were found in a Cedars-Sinai study of 18,000 women. The disparities were observed even among patients reporting the highest pain levels. The retrospective cohort study was led by Naomi Greene, PhD, and published in The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety. Read more>

Cedars-Sinai AI Expert Makes Case for Importance of Thoughtful Model Design

The data fed to artificial intelligence (AI) systems make all the difference on performance, according to David Ouyang, MD, a cardiologist in the Department of Cardiology in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai. Ouyang is corresponding author of two new papers detailing the development of AI systems. Read more>

Cedars-Sinai Celebrates Class of 2024 at 12th Commencement Ceremony

During Cedars-Sinai’s 12th commencement ceremony, 36 degrees were awarded: 26 masters in health delivery science; two masters of science in magnetic resonance in medicine; and eight PhDs in biomedical and translational sciences. Read more>

Study Reveals Ultraviolet Light Exposure Has Antiviral Effects on COVID-19 Variants

New research from Cedars-Sinai investigators, including corresponding author Ali Rezaie, MD, recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Photodiagnosis and Photodynamic Therapy, found that narrow-band ultraviolet A (UVA) exposure has antiviral effects on several major variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Read more>

Cedars-Sinai Cardiologist Leads the American Society of Transplantation

Jon Kobashigawa, MD, director of the Heart Transplant Program in the Department of Cardiology in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai, has assumed the top volunteer leadership position of the American Society of Transplantation. Read more>