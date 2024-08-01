Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (Aug. 1, 2024) - The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) proudly announces John A. Morren, MD, as the 2024 AANEM Advocacy Award winner. This award honors members or nonmembers who have made exceptional contributions in advocating to government entities or insurance companies on behalf of neuromuscular (NM) and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine in the diagnosis and treatment of disorders. The award is presented to Dr. Morren for his significant advocacy efforts in NM and EDX medicine.

"I am most deeply honored to receive this award, especially since this is a recognition from my peers, many of whom are my inspiration for ongoing work in advocacy,” says Dr. Morren.

His most recent advocacy efforts have focused on his work with the AANEM Professional Practice Committee (PPC) where he has served as a member and, since 2018, as the chairperson. Through the PPC, he has advocated for patients and AANEM members by creating and updating numerous official AANEM position statements on professional standards, quality clinical care and testing, ethical coding and billing practices, and legal and regulatory issues, including measures to prevent fraud and abuse. He is also the recipient of an AI in Medicine grant to further ongoing research of AI in EDX medicine.

Dr. Morren will be recognized at the upcoming AANEM Annual Meeting Oct. 15-18, 2024, in Savannah, Georgia.

