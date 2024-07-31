HARRISONBURG, Va. — Jeremy Akers, director of the graduate dietetics program, and John Goetschius, who teaches in the graduate athletic training program at James Madison University, can provide expert insight into athlete nutrition and athlete injuries and injury recovery during the Paris Olympic Games.

Akers’ areas of expertise include nutrition and metabolism and weight management.

Using an interprofessional team approach to research, Akers and his team study different nutrition interventions and exercise modalities to help individuals prevent and treat chronic diseases and to improve their quality of life. Akers' team also examines athletes’ use of performance enhancements.

Goetschius' areas of expertise include sports medicine and rehabilitation, knee and ankle joint injuries and blood flow restriction.

Goetschius’ research focuses on improving short- and long-term outcomes for individuals with a history of lower body injuries, with a particular interest in understanding and treating the chronic, negative effects that adolescent and young-adult sports injuries can have on an individual’s long-term health.