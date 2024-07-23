Newswise — (Toronto, July 23, 2024) JMIR Publications invites submissions to a new theme issue titled “First Look: Early Research, Viewpoints, and Experiences with Apple Vision Pro in Health Care Settings” in its new open access journal JMIR XR and Spatial Computing.

This theme issue aims to gather early research findings, diverse and critical viewpoints, and real-world experiences concerning the utilization of Apple Vision Pro in health care contexts. We invite contributions that explore the following topics:

Medical education and training : Examining the role of Apple Vision Pro in medical education and procedural simulations to improve learning outcomes and skill acquisition. Submitting solutions for interprofessional training and education for non-physician clinicians and health professionals are highly encouraged.

: Examining the role of Apple Vision Pro in medical education and procedural simulations to improve learning outcomes and skill acquisition. Submitting solutions for interprofessional training and education for non-physician clinicians and health professionals are highly encouraged. Surgical planning and assistance : Assessing the feasibility and effectiveness of utilizing Apple Vision Pro for preoperative planning, intraoperative guidance, and surgical assistance to enhance precision and patient outcomes.

: Assessing the feasibility and effectiveness of utilizing Apple Vision Pro for preoperative planning, intraoperative guidance, and surgical assistance to enhance precision and patient outcomes. Physical rehabilitation : Exploring the potential of Apple Vision Pro in delivering immersive physical rehabilitation programs, interactive therapy sessions, and promoting patient engagement and adherence during rehabilitation.

: Exploring the potential of Apple Vision Pro in delivering immersive physical rehabilitation programs, interactive therapy sessions, and promoting patient engagement and adherence during rehabilitation. Accessibility : Investigating the accessibility features of Apple Vision Pro and its potential applications as an assistive device for individuals with impairments of all kinds.

: Investigating the accessibility features of Apple Vision Pro and its potential applications as an assistive device for individuals with impairments of all kinds. Mental health and remote counseling : Examining the use of Apple Vision Pro in delivering immersive and interactive mental health interventions, enhancing remote counseling experiences, and creating therapeutic virtual environments for patients with various mental health conditions.

: Examining the use of Apple Vision Pro in delivering immersive and interactive mental health interventions, enhancing remote counseling experiences, and creating therapeutic virtual environments for patients with various mental health conditions. Ethical, legal, and social implications of these technologies, for example, security and privacy implications, effects on social well-being, or health disparities. Policy proposals and regulatory implications relating to these technologies also are encouraged.

of these technologies, for example, security and privacy implications, effects on social well-being, or health disparities. Policy proposals and regulatory implications relating to these technologies also are encouraged. Potential adverse effects , such as cybersickness or other consequences of applying Apple Vision Pro to health care contexts.

, such as cybersickness or other consequences of applying Apple Vision Pro to health care contexts. Telepresence, telemedicine, and remote patient monitoring : Investigating the efficacy of Apple Vision Pro in facilitating remote consultations, remote patient monitoring, and enhancing the delivery of telehealth services.

: Investigating the efficacy of Apple Vision Pro in facilitating remote consultations, remote patient monitoring, and enhancing the delivery of telehealth services. Remote medical collaborations: Evaluating the use of Apple Vision Pro in facilitating remote tumor boards, radiological consultations, and surgical planning sessions, enabling immersive 3D visualization of medical imaging and patient data for enhanced collaborative decision-making among health care professionals.

Example Submissions:

"Exploring the Feasibility of Apple Vision Pro for Remote Ophthalmic Consultations: Pilot Study"

"Enhancing Medical Education with Apple Vision Pro: An Immersive Approach to Anatomy Learning"

"Utilizing Apple Vision Pro for Surgical Navigation in Minimally Invasive Procedures: A Case Series"

"Immersive Rehabilitation with Apple Vision Pro: Comparative Study of Virtual Reality vs Augmented Reality Applications"

"Assessing the Accessibility Features of Apple Vision Pro for Visually Impaired Users: User Experience Study"

"Real-Time Feedback in Rehabilitation: Evaluation of Apple Vision Pro's Effectiveness in Improving Motor Function"

"Integration of Apple Vision Pro Into Telepsychiatry Practice: Experiences from Mental Health Clinicians and Patients"

"Augmented Reality Surgical Planning with Apple Vision Pro: Comparative Analysis of Case Complexity and Surgical Outcomes"

"Patient Perspectives on the Use of Apple Vision Pro in Telemedicine: Qualitative Study"

"Enhancing Accessibility in Health Care Facilities With Apple Vision Pro: A Case Study of Navigation Assistance for Visually Impaired Patients"

All submissions will undergo a rigorous peer-review process, and accepted articles will be published in a theme issue titled “First Look: Early Research, Viewpoints, and Experiences with Apple Vision Pro in Health Care Settings.”

Read the full call for submissions to learn more.

