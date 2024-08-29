Newswise — (Toronto, August 27, 2024) - JMIR Publications invites submissions to a new theme issue titled “Advancing Digital Health: Real-World Implementation and Strategic Insights from Industry-Driven Innovation” in JMIR Medical Informatics, a leading peer-reviewed journal indexed in PubMed with a unique focus on clinical informatics and the digitization of care processes.

The health care landscape is transforming rapidly, driven by technological innovation and the pressing need for more efficient, accessible and patient-centric health care solutions.

Yet, the health IT industry grapples with the “simplicity bias” inherited from other IT-intensive industries such as banking and insurance. Health professionals frequently voice concerns about the usability of electronic health records, the lack of semantic interoperability, and the increased workload and information loss due to excessive structuration and categorization. The hidden costs of digitalization have been massively underestimated.

Documenting and analyzing the diverse experiences and lessons learned from industry-driven digital health innovation is critical to understanding their impact on health systems and outcomes. To this end, JMIR Medical Informatics invites submissions to a new theme issue dedicated to showcasing cutting-edge research and insights in this field.

Through a collection of industry-driven digital health implementation reports, this new theme issue aims to:

Highlight Best Practices

Identify Challenges and Solutions

Foster Knowledge Sharing

Create a Pool of Actionable Implementation Reports

By dedicating a special issue to industry-driven implementation reports that follow the iCHECK-DH reporting guidelines, JMIR Medical Informatics will provide an important platform for sharing standardized, high-quality implementation knowledge.

