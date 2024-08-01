Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (Aug. 1, 2024) - The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) proudly announces Chip F. Howard, Jr., MD, as the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award winner. This award is the highest honor bestowed by AANEM and recognizes major contributors in neuromuscular (NM) and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine. Dr. Howard has received this honor for his substantial impact in NM and EDX medicine through teaching, research, and publication.

“I am humbled and deeply honored,” says Dr. Howard of receiving the award. “To be recognized by one’s peers and family is the highest accolade one can receive and AANEM is both to me.”Dr. Howard has been a practicing neurologist for over 44 years, focusing on myasthenia gravis (MG) and EMG. He currently directs the MG Clinical Trials and Translational Research Unit at the University of North Carolina (UNC), where he has been the global lead investigator for several of the recently approved therapeutics for MG. Dr. Howard is a professor of neurology, medicine, and allied health at UNC School of Medicine and is an adjunct professor of clinical sciences in neurology at the North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Howard will be recognized at the upcoming AANEM Annual Meeting Oct. 15-18, 2024, in Savannah, Georgia.

About AANEM: Based in Rochester, MN, AANEM is the premier membership association dedicated to the advancement of NM and EDX medicine. The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders. For more information about AANEM, visit aanem.org or Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.###