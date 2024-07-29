Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—July 29, 2024—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced its new Strategic Plan 2030 that presents a bold new vision for the Society and the field of health economics and outcomes research (HEOR). The creation of the new strategic plan was led by ISPOR’s 2023-2024 President Dr Brian O’Rourke, the Board of Directors, CEO Rob Abbott, and in consultation with many of the Society's leaders.

Notably, ISPOR’s Strategic Plan 2030 emanates from the new vision for the Society of a world where healthcare is accessible, effective, efficient, and affordable for all. Three global healthcare drivers helped inform development of the new plan, which included (1) affordability and its impact on the long-term sustainability of healthcare systems, (2) digital health and its influence on the transformation of healthcare, and (3) whole health and its potential to improve the wellbeing of people across the globe.

ISPOR’s mission remains largely unchanged to advance health economics and outcomes research excellence to improve decision making for health globally. The Society’s core values were updated to include being transformative, scientific, inclusive, collaborative, transparent, and ethical.

“We are tremendously excited about beginning implementation of ISPOR’s new Strategic Plan 2030,” stated ISPOR CEO and Executive Director, Rob Abbott. “HEOR professionals understand how powerful the insights from our research can be in helping to inform and transform healthcare. We are genuinely motivated and enthusiastic about how the field of HEOR can contribute to addressing some of the most challenging issues in healthcare.”

ABOUT ISPOR

ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR), is an international, multistakeholder, nonprofit dedicated to advancing HEOR excellence to improve decision making for health globally. The Society is the leading source for scientific conferences, peer-reviewed and MEDLINE®-indexed publications, good practices guidance, education, collaboration, and tools/resources in the field.

