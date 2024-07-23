Newswise — ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (July 23, 2024) – As your child’s thoughts drift to one more family trip to the beach this summer, your thoughts might be drifting toward how best to keep them protected from asthma triggers when they head back to school.

“September is known as Asthma Peak Month because kids have returned to school, and viruses are being passed around,” says allergist Gailen Marshall, MD, PhD, president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. “September also sees higher levels of environmental allergens like mold and ragweed. In addition, children may have stopped their regular asthma management routine over the summer. Generally, allergists see an increase in patients in September – more asthma attacks and more hospitalizations – especially in children.”

There are ways you can help your child keep their allergy and asthma symptoms under control and safeguard their health during the school year. Following are five tips from the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology to help keep allergy and asthma symptoms at bay this school year.

Find an allergist, find relief – If your child hasn’t visited their board-certified allergist this summer, make an appointment now. You’ll want to get their allergies and asthma checked well before they head into the classroom. In addition to making sure your child’s prescriptions are current, your allergist can create an allergy or asthma action plan to identify triggers your child needs to be on the lookout for. Children with asthma under the care of an allergist have a 77 percent reduction in lost time from school, and an allergist can set your child on the right track, for the long term, to handle their allergies or asthma. Make it a team effort – Although your child is unique, you’ll find most teachers have had children in their classrooms who have asthma and allergies. But it’s important to work with your child’s teacher to help them understand exactly what your child’s triggers are, and how to address them. If your child uses medication that needs to be taken during the day, work out a plan with the school administration. Share your child’s treatment plan with school staff, including the school nurse. It needs to include a list of substances that trigger your child's allergies or asthma, and a list of medications taken by your child. Avoid viruses - Respiratory viruses like rhinovirus (the common cold), influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) all contribute to Asthma Peak Month. And once classrooms are crowded with kids, viruses can spread. Make sure your child is vaccinated against viruses like the flu, COVID and RSV. Keeping them clear of viruses means their overall health will be protected. If they have asthma and can avoid common viruses, their asthma symptoms will be better controlled. Confirm your child’s food allergy - Parents sometime receive misinformation about food allergies thanks to home tests and unreliable sources. About 5 to 8 percent of children have been diagnosed with food allergies, and it’s important to work with an allergist to arrive at the diagnosis. If your child has a confirmed food allergy, contact the school to let them know what your child can’t eat. Your child should be aware of their food allergies and should always carry their epinephrine auto injector. The school should be given an action plan that lists the foods your child is allergic to, what treatment needs to be given, as well as emergency contact information. Fit to take the field – Exercise is generally good for everyone – even those who suffer with asthma or allergies. IF your child is interested, they should be able to play any sport they choose if they follow their allergist’s advice. It’s important to know that playground games, physical education class and after-school sports can all trigger exercise-induced bronchoconstriction (EIB), but if your child’s asthma is under control, they should be able to participate. Asthma symptoms during exercise may indicate poorly-controlled asthma. Make sure coaches and the physical education teacher know what to do in case of an asthma-related event.

If your child’s allergy and asthma symptoms are holding them back in school, make an appointment with an allergist for proper testing. An allergist can help your child live the life they want. Use the ACAAI allergist locator to find an allergist in your area.

About ACAAI

