Abstract

Newswise — The rising demand for Li, paramount for energy storage, necessitates expanded supply. As the supply is concentrated in a few countries, this poses supply chain risks for Li-ion battery makers. To diversify suppliers, alternative Li ore deposits such as geothermal brines are being explored. However, Li extraction from geothermal brines is challenging due to the unique chemistry and elevated temperatures. Since Li-extraction from geothermal brines is in its infancy, data availability and quality are still poor, hampering life cycle assessments. Hence, this study provides a parametrized life cycle inventory model of Li carbonate production from geothermal brines. The model accounts for site-specific environmental conditions and technological features. Life cycle impacts at the Salton Sea in the US (1686 cases) and the Upper Rhine Graben in Germany (1982 cases) are quantified. The high case numbers are chosen to mitigate the high uncertainties in input parameters. Specifically, the brine chemistry, adsorption yield, drilling required and energy inputs are varied. Climate change impacts of selected cases vary within 18–59 kg CO 2 eq/kg Li carbonate at the Salton Sea and within 5.3–46 kg CO 2 eq/kg Li carbonate at the Upper Rhine Graben, compared to 2.1–11 kg CO 2 eq/kg Li carbonate in existing ecoinvent data sets. The wide range of potential impacts underscore the necessity of early-stage assessments of the technologies. In case of high drilling demand and use of fossil energy, climate change impacts of Li-ion batteries using Li carbonate from geothermal brines can increase by 30–41 % compared to literature values.