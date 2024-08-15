Newswise — Following baseline blood and milk collection, mothers (n=40) consumed 20-ounces of diet cranberry juice, containing sucralose and ace-K. Blood samples were collected from the mother 0.5, 1, 1.5, 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 12, 24, 48, and 72 hours after beverage ingestion, and milk was expressed at 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 12, and 24 hours post-ingestion. One blood sample was collected from each infant, the timing of which was determined using pharmacokinetics model-based simulation. Concentration-time profiles of LCS from mother’s plasma and milk were analyzed using non-compartmental methods.