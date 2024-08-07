Newswise — The inaugural Rm8 iNov8 Pitch Competition was held August 5 at the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA)’s 2024 Annual Congress in San Diego. The competition showcased innovative solutions that improve patient safety, outcomes, or provider experience for anesthesia providers such as Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), also known as nurse anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists.

Among the finalists for the competition was Intellisthesia™, an AI-enhanced anesthesia solution leveraging advanced artificial intelligence technologies to address challenges through several innovative approaches. These include:

Predictive Analytics : Using AI to predict potential complications and adjust anesthesia dosages dynamically, ensuring optimal sedation and pain management.

Real-Time Decision Support : Providing anesthesia providers with real-time insights to make informed decisions quickly, enhancing patient safety.

Automation : AI tools automating the generation of clinical documentation, reducing administrative burdens, enhancing accuracy, and ensuring compliance with healthcare regulations and standards.

Intellisthesia™ aims to revolutionize anesthesia care by reducing the risk of adverse events, supporting providers with cutting-edge decision-making tools, and streamlining perioperative processes. This innovation promises to set a new standard in anesthesia management, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes and improved provider experiences.“Being named a finalist in the competition is incredibly exciting,” said Dennis O’Brien, the founder of Intellisthesia™. “It’s a nice validation of my ideas and highlights the interest in AI-enhanced solutions within anesthesia care. I’m thrilled to showcase how AI innovations can improve patient outcomes and make life easier for providers.”

Intellisthesia™ was awarded fifth place in the competition and a prize of $2,500.

Rm8 (pronounced “Room 8”)’s unique programs and initiatives aim to revolutionize the way healthcare startups are nurtured, supported, and connected with the broader healthcare community. Rm8 provides a supportive environment for members and others to incubate product and service ideas or facilitate growth in emerging startups. With a focus on collaboration, the initiative creates an opportunity to bridge healthcare startups with the nurse anesthesiologist community as well the broader healthcare market.