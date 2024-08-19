Newswise — The August issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology includes articles on inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including the use of telehealth and added risks for RSV hospitalization, and the updated nomenclature for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD). Additional highlights include machine learning models for pancreatic cancer risk prediction, and colonoscopy in 45- to 49-year-old individuals. This month we also published articles on pediatrics, liver stiffness, the costs of IBS, and more.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Hospitalizations Are Similar for Patients Receiving Televisit-Delivered Outpatient Care and Those Receiving Traditional In-Person Care

Cohen-Mekelburg, et al.

In a case-control study, authors found that televisit IBD care was not associated with a higher risk of IBD-related hospitalization. The authors note that, “These findings may reassure clinicians that televisit-delivered outpatient care is appropriate for patients with complex chronic diseases such as IBD.”

Patients With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Are at Increased Risk of Hospitalization Due to Respiratory Syncytial Virus

Smith, et al.

This retrospective study found that patients with IBD are at increased risk of serious infection requiring hospitalization from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Currently, the RSV vaccine is recommended for adults over the age of 60, but the study found that IBD patients younger than age 60 may also benefit from the vaccine.

High Concordance Between Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease in the TARGET-NASH Real-World Cohort

Barritt, et al.

This study investigates the applicability of the new metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) nomenclature, as compared to the previous non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) designation. This change is intended to improve accuracy in naming and reduce stigma in patients with steatotic liver disease and provide a slight change in diagnostic cardiometabolic criteria. Based on the real-world TARGET-NASH US adult cohort, approximately 99% of participants met the new MASLD diagnostic criteria.

