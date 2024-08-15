Newswise — The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a global health emergency due to a new variant of mpox, known as clade 1b. While the majority of cases are concentrated in specific regions of Africa, the United States saw a significant outbreak during 2022-2023, with the CDC reporting nearly double the number of mpox cases in 2024 compared to previous years. Although a vaccine for mpox is available, vaccination rates among those at highest risk remain alarmingly low. UC San Diego Health infectious disease experts are available to address this gap in immunization to prevent further spread of the virus and protect vulnerable populations as well as available treatment options.

