Background

Hepatitis C virus (HCV) reinfection rates are substantially higher than primary infection rates among men who have sex with men (MSM) with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in European cohorts. The behaviors mediating this high rate of transmission among MSM are poorly characterized.

Methods

We performed a prospective cohort study in New York City (NYC) of MSM with HIV who cleared HCV to determine the incidence of and risk factors for HCV reinfection. We assessed the risk behaviors for primary HCV in NYC: receipt of semen in the rectum, and sexualized methamphetamine use, along with route of use. Multivariable analysis was performed with Andersen-Gill extension of the Cox proportional hazards model.

Results

From 2000 through 2018, among 304 MSM with HIV who cleared HCV, 42 reinfections occurred over 898 person-years, for an incidence rate of 4.7 per 100 person-years. Assessing 1245 postclearance visits, only receipt of semen into the rectum was associated with reinfection (hazard ratio, 9.7 [95% confidence interval: 3.3–28.3], P < .001); methamphetamine use was not.

Conclusions

The high HCV reinfection rate over almost 2 decades demonstrates that sexual transmission of HCV is not inefficient or unusual and that direct-acting antiviral treatment is not sufficient for HCV elimination among MSM in NYC. The contrasts between both the rates of and risk factors for primary and HCV reinfection suggest that HCV prevalence is highly heterogenous among sexual networks and that sexualized methamphetamine use, rather than mediating transmission, is instead a surrogate marker for the highest HCV prevalence networks. As neither condoms nor treatment have been successful strategies for HCV prevention in NYC, novel interventions are needed to stem this sexually transmitted HCV epidemic.