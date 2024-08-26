By Jaclyn Albin, M.D.

Internal Medicine - Combined Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

Newswise — As your kids are trading their pool floats for notebooks and pencils, you might be wondering: How can I make it easy for them to eat healthy foods during the school day?

School-provided lunches and breakfasts can be financially accessible and are increasingly healthy. In April 2024, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released new guidelines for school lunches with updates that will be phased in over the next couple of years, including:

Reduced added sugar.

Lower sodium.

Increased emphasis on whole grains.

If your children enjoy school-provided lunch and it meets their dietary needs, it can be a safe, cost-effective meal option. But if you want more control over what your children eat during the day, packing lunch at home can be a healthy and convenient choice. You don’t have to reinvent the wheel – a lot of what my kids pack for lunch are leftovers from the previous day.

I’m an expert in culinary medicine, a medical field that focuses on how food can prevent and even heal chronic illnesses. My dietitian colleagues and I work with local families on how to build nourishing meal habits – including lunch at school – to keep kids feeling healthy and full. Creating delicious and healthy recipes doesn’t have to take a lot of thought or effort, even when considering allergy policies, picky eaters, and cultural preferences.

So, from our kitchens to yours, here are some tips to create simple, delicious meals that will keep your kids feeling full and energized throughout the school day.

How to build a nourishing, filling homemade lunch

A well-balanced lunch should be about 50% fruits and vegetables. These foods are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber, which are crucial for maintaining overall health and energy levels. Incorporating a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables boosts nutritional value and makes the meal more fun, and they are quick to chop and pack:

Cucumbers

Carrots

Citrus fruits

Bell peppers

Tomatoes

Broccoli

Spinach, chard, collards, etc.

Zucchini

Radishes

Celery

Berries

Green beans

The remaining half of the plate should be whole grains, proteins, and healthy fats that boost your child’s energy levels, serving as fuel for academic, athletic, and other extracurricular activities. Healthy fats can be found in avocados, nuts, and seeds (just check school allergy policies first), and freshwater or fatty fish, such as trout, cod, or salmon. These foods keep kids full all day, even when lunchtime comes early, because protein, fat, and fiber take longer to digest. Protein options include chicken, fish, turkey, and tofu. My favorite proteins are beans and lentils, which are versatile, affordable, and full of fiber.

Saturated fats, commonly found in processed and fried foods, as well as in most meats and dairy products, can elevate cholesterol levels and increase the risk of heart disease. It’s best to limit consumption of saturated fats to less than 1/3 of total fat intake. I recommend avoiding processed meats such as spam, sausage, and salami, due to their high unhealthy fat content and their association with an increased risk of colon cancer.

You also can pack simple snacks for your kids to sustain themselves throughout the day, such as fresh fruit, popcorn, lower sugar granola bars, or homemade energy bites.

Nourishing cultural foods

All food cultures have healthy options or the ability to easily substitute some components for healthier alternatives. For example, the culinary medicine team enjoys recommending common Indian dishes like ghugni and chana masala, which are chickpea curries with coconut milk. Chickpeas are full of fiber and vitamins, and coconut milk provides energy-sustaining fat. Pair curry with whole grain roti or rice, and add carrot, celery, or other veggie sticks on the side.

Mexican food also can make for a kid-approved, nourishing lunch. Brown rice and beans offer fiber and protein. Corn tortillas are whole grains, and various fruits and veggies can be a great pairing and a source of vitamins and fiber, including peppers, avocado, and tomatoes.

Cold or hot meals for lunch

Some parents worry that their children’s food will spoil before it’s time to eat. If you use a cold pack or insulated container for temperature control, that’s a short enough time to not worry about spoilage. And hot food should stay warm enough to be palatable if heated in the morning. If you’re concerned, avoid cream or dairy-based foods, which tend to go bad more quickly.

Tips to overcome lunchtime obstacles

Maybe your child’s favorite food is peanut butter, but someone at school has an allergy. Or maybe your kids will only eat string cheese and crackers. Here are a few tips and tricks for dealing with everyday obstacles in the path of school lunch.

Working with allergies

Many schools enforce food allergen restrictions, particularly for peanuts and tree nuts (such as almonds and hazelnuts), as well as shellfish. All students and visitors should adhere to restrictions for children’s safety, even if your own child doesn’t have allergies. Many food allergens can be transmitted through the air, causing rashes and respiratory distress, which can be fatal.

It’s easy to find safe alternatives for your child’s favorite foods. For example, if your child loves peanut butter, try sunflower butter instead. Sunflower allergies do exist, but they’re rare. If you’re unsure, check with your kid’s school to make sure you’re adhering to the allergen guidelines.

Tips for supporting a picky eater

Sit with your child and make a list of everything he or she likes to eat. They might share some less nourishing options, but you also might be surprised by the proteins, fruits, and veggies they mention. If they need a little inspiration, ask them to think of foods in five different colors. Kids often are OK with eating the same things over and over, so don’t worry too much about providing variety.

Getting your kids involved in meal prep can be another way to curb picky eating. Kids might be more excited to eat something they prepared. As your kids get older, they might make food choices you don’t agree with. Avoid shaming them; instead, guide them gently toward other options without judgment. This can prevent distorted relationships with food and body image.

Dehydration nation

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), half of all kids and adolescents in the U.S. are underhydrated, and 1 in 5 don’t drink plain water during the day.

It can be a surprising struggle to get kids to drink water. They’re busy, distracted with school and friends, and they’re always losing their water bottles. One way my family has dealt with keeping our kids properly hydrated is by making water fun. Flavor it with frozen fruit and herbs, such as strawberry and mint or pineapple and mango dropped in a pitcher to soak overnight.

Even applesauce packets can improve hydration. In fact, many foods, such as watermelons and cucumbers, can help hydrate your kids. Foods with high water content aren’t a replacement for pure water, but they can certainly boost hydration levels if you notice your kids are returning home with not-so-empty water bottles.

You and your kids don’t have to choose between nutritious and delicious. With a little planning, you can craft healthy, tasty lunches that leave your kids full and satisfied.