Newswise — HARRISBURG, PA – The American Chemical Society (ACS) has added 37 new names to its roster of ACS Fellows in 2024, including Charles Brumlik, PhD, corporate faculty and instructor in the Master of Science in Biotechnology program at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology (HU). In addition to his corporate faculty role at HU, Dr. Brumlik is the Managing Director for Nanobiz LLC, an international consulting firm focused on rapid product development in aerospace, biomedical, chemical, electronics, energy, food and beverage manufacturing, oil and gas, telecommunications, and other fields.

With more than 155,000 members, the American Chemical Society is one of the largest scientific organizations in the world. Only 30 to 50 members are selected to be named as ACS Fellows each year. According to the American Chemical Society, the ACS Fellows program was “created by the ACS Board of Directors in December 2008 to recognize members of the ACS for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession, and the Society.”

“I am extremely grateful for being named a Fellow of the American Chemical Society and for being awarded this distinction,” said Dr. Brumlik. “It’s an honor to be recognized for my decades of volunteer work helping STEM students to explore industrial careers and to move from school to their first job. This also includes over a decade of leading the Chemical Marketing and Economics Group of the ACS.”

Dr. Brumlik was nominated by ACS Fellow, Ping Furlan, and Doctors Sam Brauer and Robert P. Nolan. For Contributions to Science and the Profession, the nomination recognizes Dr. Brumlik’s “outstanding expertise in nanomaterials applications and commercialization; leadership at the intersection of science, intellectual property, and business; and mentoring hundreds of scientists to help solve humanity’s big challenges.” For Contributions to the ACS Community, Dr. Brumlik is cited for “outstanding ACS National and New York Local Section programs, including NASA symposiums and Leadership Awards; and a tireless commitment to mentoring early-career scientists in their first jobs.”

The nomination also notes: “Over the last 20 years, [Dr. Brumlik has] helped numerous high school, college, and graduate students to explore science and global business. With the ACS, CME Group, Nanobiz, Nanobiz India, and partner organizations, in addition to mentoring, Dr. Brumlik has helped young scientists to interact with professionals from the US, Canada, Europe, India, and Japan.”

Presently, Dr. Brumlik teaches biochemistry to graduate students at HU and lectures internationally to young scientists at companies and organizations such as Infosys, KPIT Cummins, Honeywell, Phillips, Reliance Industries, Bombay Textile Institute, and dozens of others. Dr. Brumlik also works with young STEM-focused adults on the autistic spectrum to support their rights of self-determination and respect, and has created patented visual aids for therapists.

The nomination is exhaustive in celebrating Dr. Brumlik’s many years of innovative research work, tireless mentorship, community advocacy, and unique contributions to organizations and events focused on building strong academia-industry ties. Above all, Dr. Brumlik’s career has centered on empowering young people – especially underserved populations – to pursue their dreams of landing valuable jobs in science and technology fields.

“As a longtime instructor in the various legal aspects of biotechnology and life science, I think very highly of Harrisburg University’s MS in Biotechnology program. It offers a unique curriculum that brings practical industry perspectives into the classroom. It upholds the HU tradition of linking the campus experience with seamless career preparation, meaning students usually get right to work in their field with employers of first choice. It’s an exciting time to study biotechnology and its applications, and this is one of the most exciting places to do it.”

Harrisburg University thanks Dr. Brumlik for serving our institution with distinction, and for advancing the cause of scientific literacy across the country and our world. We look forward to seeing where this next chapter takes you.

ABOUT HARRISBURG UNIVERSITY

Harrisburg University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and is a private, nonprofit university offering bachelor's and graduate degree programs in the fields of science, technology, and mathematics. For additional information about the University's affordable, demand-driven undergraduate and graduate programs, please call 717.901.5146 or email [email protected]. Stay updated by following Harrisburg University on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.