Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center is proud to open its new outpatient physical rehabilitation location at 500 Convery Blvd, Perth Amboy. This facility was formerly located within the hospital and has now relocated to a brand new location.

“Our new outpatient rehabilitation facility provides comprehensive physical rehabilitation services to our patients, in a convenient and accessible location. In addition, the facility has its own dedicated parking for patients,” said Patricia Carroll, president, chief hospital executive Raritan Bay and Old Bridge Medical Center’s. “

“Our goal is to help our patients improve their quality of life after injury, illness or surgery,” said Anthony Cuzzola, vice president, Rehabilitation Care Transformation Services, Hackensack Meridian Health. “Our dedicated medical professionals will assess your condition and develop a personalized treatment program.”

Our expert team provides a wide range of therapies and technologies, including, but not limited to, agility training, endurance exercise, facilitation of gross motor skills, gait training, manual therapy, sports-specific therapy, posture exercises, muscle strengthening, stability, balance and coordination and speech therapy.

Hackensack Meridian Health has over two dozen outpatient Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy facilities across its Network. Its newest location can be found at 500 Convery Blvd, Perth Amboy. For more information, please call: 732 324 5042.