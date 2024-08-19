Newswise — Westwood, NJ – [August 19, 2024] – Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center today announced the appointment of Thomas Bisignani as chief financial officer, effective August 19, 2024. With over two decades of experience in hospital operations and finance, Bisignani brings a proven track record of enhancing organizational efficiency and financial sustainability.

Bisignani most recently served as chief financial officer and chief operating officer at the Moses Taylor Foundation in Scranton, Pa., where he oversaw financial strategy and operational initiatives and led initiatives that resulted in significant improvements across various organizational entities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Thomas to the Pascack Valley Medical Center team," said Michael Bell, chief executive officer at Pascack Valley Medical Center. "His proven track record of fostering growth and driving operational excellence will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services and strengthen our community partnerships.”

"Thomas’ strategic vision and expertise in financial management will be instrumental in driving Pascack Valley Medical Center’s growth and success,” said Bob Garrett, chief executive officer at Hackensack Meridian Health. His leadership will undoubtedly strengthen Pascack Valley Medical Center’s financial foundation, enabling the hospital to invest in innovative healthcare solutions and continue providing outstanding care to our patients."

Throughout his career, Bisignani has successfully led financial improvement initiatives, implementing cost-saving programs, and enhanced service line offerings to meet community healthcare needs. He holds a master’s degree in business administration from Southern New Hampshire University and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from the University of Scranton.

"Thomas’s extensive background in financial management and healthcare operations aligns perfectly with Pascack Valley’s commitment to delivering exceptional patient care while maintaining fiscal responsibility," said Todd Huffman, regional chief financial officer for Ardent Health. “He will be a great fit for our team and the community alike.”

About Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center is a 128-bed, full-service, acute-care community hospital, located in Westwood, NJ providing a caliber of care consistent with Hackensack Meridian Health’s world-class standard. The facility features a state-of-the-art Emergency Department, recently renovated maternity center, a women’s imaging center, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, a center for joint replacement, a wound care center, and an intensive/critical care unit. Find the kind of care you’ve been looking for at Pascack Valley Medical Center. For more, please visit www.PascackMedicalCenter.com

