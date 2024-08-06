Newswise — WESTWOOD, NJ (August 5, 2024) – Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center is among first in New Jersey to treat carotid artery disease and prevent future strokes using an innovative procedure called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR (tee-kahr) is a clinically proven and minimally invasive approach for patients who need carotid artery treatment.

Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke. Worldwide, nearly 5 million people die from a stroke, and another 5 million are left permanently disabled every year. Carotid artery disease is a form of atherosclerosis, or a build- up of plaque, in the two main arteries in the neck that supply oxygen-rich blood to the brain. If left untreated, carotid artery disease can often lead to stroke. With up to a third of strokes caused by carotid artery disease, Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center offers patients minimally invasive options such as TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR) to prevent future strokes with a faster recovery time and an increased chance of being discharged to home.

TCAR is unique in that blood flow is temporarily reversed during the procedure so that any small bits of plaque that may break off are diverted away from the brain, preventing a stroke from happening. A stent is then placed inside the artery to stabilize the plaque, minimizing the risk of a future stroke.

“This innovative approach allows us to provide a safer, less invasive option for our patients, leading to quicker recoveries and improved outcomes,” said Michael Bell, chief executive officer at Pascack Valley Medical Center. " By integrating TCAR into our services, we continue our commitment to delivering cutting-edge care and enhancing the quality of life for our community."

Prior to TCAR, the main treatment option for severe carotid artery disease was an open surgical procedure called carotid endarterectomy (CEA). CEA removes plaque from inside the carotid artery to restore normal blood flow to the brain, but the large incision leaves a visible scar the length of the neck. CEA carries risks of surgical complications, including bleeding, infection, heart attack, and cranial nerve injuries that can cause issues with swallowing, speaking, and sensation in the face.

"TCAR has become a significant option in stroke prevention, available to all qualified patients, regardless of their surgical risk," said David O'Connor, M.D., vascular surgeon. "Because TCAR is less invasive than open surgery (CEA), patients often experience a quicker recovery and can return to their daily activities sooner. TCAR offers a reduction in stroke risk compared to traditional carotid stenting(TFCAS). With its lower stroke risk and faster recovery, I believe TCAR is the future of carotid repair." Dr. O'Connor is also an Associate Professor of Surgery at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine and the Director of Vascular Research at Hackensack University Medical Center. Dr. O'Connor has performed over 200 TCAR procedures and is excited to now offer the procedure locally to patients at Pascack Valley Medical Center.

The TCAR® system was developed by Sunnyvale, California-based Silk Road Medical, Inc. and includes the ENROUTE® Transcarotid Neuroprotection (NPS) and Stent System – the first devices designed and FDA-approved specifically for TCAR. Over 70,000 TCAR procedures have been performed worldwide through clinical trials and commercial use. TCAR has been studied extensively, and the clinical data have been excellent. Additional information about TCAR is available at http://silkroadmed.com/disease-and-treatment-options/.

About Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center is a 128-bed, full-service, acute-care community hospital, located in Westwood, NJ providing a caliber of care consistent with Hackensack Meridian Health’s world-class standard. The state-of-the-art facility features a brand-new Emergency Department, a state-of-the-art maternity center, a women’s imaging center, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, a center for joint replacement, a wound care center, and an intensive/critical care unit. Find the kind of care you’ve been looking for at Pascack Valley Medical Center. For more, please visit www.PascackMedicalCenter.com

###