Newswise — Edison, NJ, August 8, 2024 … Hackensack Meridian Health is pleased to offer the new renal denervation (RDN) procedure for certain patients with high blood pressure. Recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Symplicity Spyral™ renal denervation (RDN) system - involves a minimally invasive procedure that targets nerves near the kidneys that can become overactive and cause high blood pressure. The procedure – also known as the Symplicity™ blood pressure procedure - is approved for use as an adjunctive treatment in patients with high blood pressure (or hypertension) when lifestyle changes and antihypertensive medications do not adequately control blood pressure.

Hackensack University Medical Center’s Pranaychandra Vaidya, M.D., chief, Cath Lab & director of Quality Improvement at the Heart and Vascular Hospital, Hackensack University Medical Center (HUMC); along with Gregory Simonian, M.D., director of the Cardiovascular Center of Excellence and vascular surgeon, HUMC; and Haroon Faraz, M.D., director of Interventional Cardiology at HUMC; treated their first patient with the Symplicity blood pressure procedure July 30.

"Hackensack University Medical Center is proud to be at the forefront of innovative treatments for high blood pressure," said Dr. Vaidya. "We are excited to offer the new renal denervation (RDN) procedure, which has the potential to significantly improve the lives of patients with uncontrolled hypertension."

Jersey Shore University Medical Center is prepared to begin treating patients with Symplicity later this summer, and JFK University Medical Center within the next couple months.

Hypertension is the single largest contributor to death,1 and affects about 50% of U.S. adults.2 Of the U.S. adults who are aware of their hypertension, about 80% do not have it under control.3

The Symplicity blood pressure procedure is clinically proven to help reduce high blood pressure,4-6 which can lower serious health risks.7 After mild sedation, the doctor inserts a very thin tube into the artery leading to the kidney. The doctor then administers energy to calm the excessive activity of the nerves connected to the kidney. The tube is removed, leaving no implant behind.

“High blood pressure is a significant problem for folks all around the world. For people with hypertension, medication and/or lifestyle changes can help reduce blood pressure, but studies have shown that many people still don’t have control over their condition,” said Elizabeth A. Maiorana, MBA, MSN, R.N., vice president, Cardiovascular Care Transformation Services, Hackensack Meridian Health. “The Symplicity blood pressure procedure – now FDA-approved - can provide patients with a blood pressure reduction benefit that is ‘always on’ and doesn’t require a permanent implant – it can also help patients regain their peace of mind. We are looking forward to the future of hypertension care and are proud to be offering innovative solutions in New Jersey.”

“This new innovative technology has the potential to help millions of people who in spite of being on multiple medications are still finding it hard to control their blood pressure. By getting a better control of high blood pressure which is the number one driver for cardiovascular disease and mortality we can potentially change the future landscape of cardiovascular events“ said Dr. Faraz.

