HACKENSACK, N.J. - Hackensack University Medical Center has established a formal center for the treatment of interstitial lung disease (ILD) and has ramped up its offerings for the diagnosis and treatment of other lung disorders. The multidisciplinary initiative brings together pulmonologists, interventional pulmonologists, thoracic surgeons, and others required to provide advanced care to people with lung diseases, all through one medical center.

Pulmonologist Aditi Mathur, MD, began leading the ILD Center in June, 2024. Interstitial lung diseases are a diverse group of pulmonary disorders that can be associated with exposures, systemic illnesses, or be “idiopathic.” They often result in scarring or inflammation of the lungs, which makes it difficult to breathe. Some are progressive and irreversible, making ILD a leading reason for lung transplantation. Lung experts at Hackensack University Medical Center plan to apply to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation to create a Center of Excellence for ILD, which would be the first in New Jersey.

“The ILD center brings together pulmonologists, rheumatologists, pathologists, and others to discuss the diagnosis and treatment of each patient and create a personalized plan of care,” explained Keith Brenner, MD, section chief of Pulmonary Medicine. “We now have better diagnostics to distinguish what kind of ILD a patient has and new medications to treat them.”

Among the advanced diagnostic tools available is cryobiopsy, which is performed using a probe inserted through a bronchoscope. The doctor freezes the lung tissue and removes a cylindrical core that provides a larger amount of intact tissue than traditional forceps biopsy. Cryobiopsy is useful for diagnosing ILD as well as cancerous and other noncancerous lung diseases without surgery.

“The tissue we remove comes out as a cylindrical core that's frozen and maintains the architecture of the lung. This helps us figure out what the underlying disease is without having to perform surgery,” said thoracic surgeon Nabil Rizk, MD. Cryobiopsy also offers an advantage to patients with ILD because they may be quite sick and have scarred lungs, putting them at increased risk from complications if they had a surgical biopsy. “Between our multidisciplinary approach and the ability to offer very selective types of biopsies, we can get a lot of information and more comprehensively treat each patient,” added Dr. Rizk.

In addition to better ILD diagnosis and treatment, Hackensack University Medical Center performs endobronchial valve placement for select patients with emphysema and other types of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. During bronchoscopy, the doctor places one or more one-way valves in the obstructed airways of a patient’s lungs to facilitate breathing. The Hackensack team has performed more than 40 of these procedures so far.

“Patients who are candidates for endobronchial valves must have emphysema in specific locations. A lot of thought goes into which patients might benefit from this approach,” noted Dr. Brenner. “It should definitely be done at a high-volume center like ours.” Patients are admitted to the hospital afterward and observed for complications for several days by a team that includes pulmonologists and critical care specialists.

The technique is an alternative to lung volume reduction, a surgical procedure in which severely damaged lung tissue is removed to promote more efficient function in remaining lung tissue. Patients who do not fare well with endobronchial valves or are not candidates for this procedure may benefit from the experience of Hackensack’s thoracic surgeons in performing lung volume reduction surgery.

For patients who do need surgery for lung cancer, thoracic surgeons at Hackensack University Medical Center are very experienced performing these procedures with robotic assistance and removing less tissue than they have in the past. “A big change in lung cancer surgery is that we’re doing more wedge resections. We're no longer routinely taking out large portions of the lungs. Often we now just remove the cancer with some normal tissue around it, as well as nearby lymph nodes for biopsy,” explained Dr. Rizk. “In selected cases, that has recently been proven to be equivalent to more aggressive surgical approaches that we used to routinely do as the standard of care.”

Hackensack University Medical Center was also the first in the state to use Ion robotic bronchoscopy to biopsy hard-to-reach lung nodules, including those in the outer periphery of the lungs. The Ion system combines computed tomography data and robotic-assisted surgical technology to facilitate and expedite access to these lesions. The entire procedure is performed without any external surgical incisions.

Hackensack pulmonary and thoracic experts are hoping to use the Ion approach to treat lung tumors during the same procedure using ablation (intense heat) — a treatment that may also enhance the benefits of the immunotherapy medications that are now a part of many lung cancer treatment regimens. Concluded Dr. Brenner, “Our goal is to be a leader in the region and offer our patients the most advanced diagnostic and therapeutic approaches for all lung diseases.”

ABOUT HACKENSACK UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER

Hackensack University Medical Center, an 803-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital, was Bergen County’s first hospital founded in 1888. It is the first hospital in New Jersey and third in the nation to become a Magnet®-recognized hospital for nursing excellence, receiving its seventh consecutive designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center in 2024. The academic flagship of the Hackensack Meridian Health network, Hackensack University Medical Center is the #1 hospital in New Jersey according to the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 and 2024-25 Best Hospitals lists. In addition to being ranked the top hospital in New Jersey, Hackensack University Medical Center is ranked #5 overall in the New York Metropolitan area as well as being home to the John Theurer Cancer Center,

named the best cancer center in New Jersey, ranked among the top 50 cancer centers nationwide. The hospitals’ rehabilitation services also ranked among the best in the nation. Additionally, Hackensack University Medical Center was recognized for 17 high performing procedures and conditions, and the following eight specialties are ranked in the Top 50 nationally: Urology (#17); Pulmonology and Lung Surgery (#22) – only New Jersey hospital nationally ranked in this specialty; Neurology and Neurosurgery (#23) – only New Jersey hospital nationally ranked in this specialty; Diabetes & Endocrinology (#25) – only New Jersey hospital nationally ranked in this specialty; Orthopedics (#25); Geriatrics (#34) – only NJ hospital nationally ranked in this specialty; Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery (#41); Cancer (#44).

Named to Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2024 list, Hackensack University Medical Center is also the recipient of the 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ by Healthgrades as well as an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. This award-winning care is provided on a campus that is home to facilities such as the Heart & Vascular Hospital; and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women’s and Children’s Pavilion, which houses the Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital and the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital, ranked #1 in the state and top 20 in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 and 2024-25 Best Children’s Hospital Report. Hackensack University Medical Center is listed on the Green Guide’s list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. The hospital’s comprehensive clinical research portfolio includes studies focused on precision medicine, translational medicine, immunotherapy, cell therapy, and vaccine development. In 2023, the hospital completed the largest healthcare expansion project ever approved by the state: construction of the Helena Theurer Pavilion, a 530,000-sq.-ft., nine-story building housing 24 state-of-the-art operating rooms with intraoperative MRI capability, 50 ICU beds, and 175 medical/surgical beds including a 50 room Musculoskeletal Institute.