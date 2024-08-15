Newswise — The Democratic National Convention is set to kickoff this coming Monday, August 19 in Chicago.

Todd Belt, director of the Political Management Program at the GW Graduate School of Political Management, is available to offer predictions, analysis and commentary ahead of the convention.

“It should be very interesting because we're really going to get to know these candidates. Voters haven't had a chance to really know who these candidates are through the normal primary process because Joe Biden whipped right through it and got all the delegates,” explains Belt. “Those delegates will be on the floor, or they will go through the regular procedures of nominating the candidates, and we'll also have an opportunity to put together the party platform, which is all the issue positions that the party stands for. Now, this is one of the things that's really been absent from this race so far.”

Hear more of Belt’s insights and predictions for convention in this video.

Belt is an expert on the presidency, campaigns and elections, mass media and politics, public opinion, and political humor. In addition to his expertise, Belt is co-author of four books and helps to run GW’s Political Poll.

If you would like to speak with Prof. Belt, please contact GW Media Relations Specialist Tayah Frye

