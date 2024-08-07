Newswise — WASHINGTON (August 7, 2024) – The Regulatory Studies Center at the George Washington University announces the launch of its groundbreaking Congressional Review Act Dashboard, an innovative tool designed to provide valuable insights into the potential implications of administrative changes on federal regulations.

Led by the efforts of senior policy analyst Mark Febrizio in collaboration with researchers Zoey Xie and Sarah Hay, the Dashboard is designed to serve a diverse array of stakeholders, including industry observers, advocacy groups, federal policymakers, journalists, and academics.

Each of these groups will find unique benefits in the data and insights provided:

Industry Observers and Regulated Entities : Gain awareness of which rules may or may not remain durable in the event of an administration change.

: Gain awareness of which rules may or may not remain durable in the event of an administration change. Advocacy Groups : Understand how to advocate for or against policies based on their potential for retention or rescission.

: Understand how to advocate for or against policies based on their potential for retention or rescission. Federal Policymakers : Obtain a clearer sense of which policies might carry over or be reversed depending on election outcomes.

: Obtain a clearer sense of which policies might carry over or be reversed depending on election outcomes. Journalists and Academics: Identify highly salient policies that could be subject to reversal and understand the broader landscape of rules that fall within the Congressional Review Act window.

The Dashboard features several datasets presented through interactive charts and visualizations, moving beyond the static charts previously available. This dynamic approach allows users to explore and understand the potential impacts of administrative changes in a more engaging and informative manner.

“The Regulatory Studies Center is pleased to be able to make available this essential resource for understanding the number and types of rules being issued by agencies which will greatly ease the ability to determine the number and issuing agency of rules and regulations,” says RSC director Roger Nober. “I am proud of the excellent work of our policy analysts Mark, Zoey and Sarah in putting this tool together. This supports the longstanding CRA work of RSC Founder Susan Dudley and RSC Co-director Steven Balla.”

For more information and to access the Congressional Review Act Dashboard, click here. A walkthrough of the dashboard can be found here.

-GW-