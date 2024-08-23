Newswise — The significance of pets in human existence varies between people. However, the emotional and social support that companion animals offer is an impactful driving force behind this attachment. Those who underestimate the strength of the bond drive a wedge between themselves and the bereaved.

Yet, as far as we have come as a society in terms of recognizing the value that animals may bring us in life, not all of us are as easily able to acknowledge and affirm the value that animals brought into our lives after they die.

For many, pet loss continues to be a type of disenfranchised grief — it is not always perceived as socially acceptable to mourn, particularly if the bereaved professes to love the pet as much as, if not more than, a human.

Grief is a natural reaction to the loss of a pet companion. Ways to cope with your loss include:

Journaling your feelings;

Memorializing your pet, whether it’s holding on to their ashes, planting a tree in their honor or donating supplies to an animal shelter; and

Waiting a while before exploring the possibility of welcoming a new pet into the home.

Jill Englar, MSW, LCSW-C, is the director of support services at BridgingLife in Maryland.