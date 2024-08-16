Newswise — Vegetation is vital for climate regulation and ecological stability, yet global monitoring of its photosynthetic activity remains challenging. Traditional methods, relying on vegetation indices, often fail to capture the intricate dynamics of photosynthesis, especially under varying environmental conditions. These challenges highlight the need for more direct indicators, such as solar-induced chlorophyll fluorescence (SIF), which offers a promising pathway for accurately tracking vegetation productivity and phenology on a global scale.



Conducted by Peking University and published in Journal of Remote Sensing on July 23, 2024, this study (DOI: 10.34133/remotesensing.0173) offers a comprehensive evaluation of eight global SIF products. The research focuses on assessing these products’ ability to estimate GPP and predict vegetation phenology. Through meticulous comparisons with GPP datasets and phenological observations, the study reveals the strengths and limitations of each SIF product, providing valuable insights for remote sensing and global vegetation monitoring experts.



The study conducted a detailed analysis of eight SIF products derived from various satellite missions, including OCO-2, GOSAT, MetOp, and TROPOMI, each with unique spatiotemporal resolutions and inversion algorithms. By comparing these products against GPP datasets such as FLUXNET, FLUXCOM, and RF-GPP, the researchers identified GOSIF (757 nm) and CSIF datasets as superior in capturing the spatiotemporal variability of global GPP. These datasets excelled particularly in representing the GPP of deciduous broadleaf forests, mixed forests, and evergreen needleleaf forests. The research also found that SIF products were more reliable in predicting the start of the growing season than the end or duration. This systematic evaluation underscores the importance of selecting appropriate SIF products for large-scale vegetation studies and lays the groundwork for future advancements in SIF data refinement.



Dr. Zaichun Zhu, the lead scientist of the study, highlights the importance of this research, “Our evaluation sets a comprehensive standard for selecting SIF products, improving the accuracy of vegetation monitoring and advancing ecological and climate research.”



The findings from this study have wide-ranging applications in ecological monitoring, climate modeling, and environmental management. By identifying the most reliable SIF products for global GPP estimation, this research enhances the accuracy of vegetation productivity tracking, which is essential for understanding the carbon cycle and forecasting the effects of climate change. Additionally, these insights provide a foundation for refining current SIF products and developing new ones, contributing to more precise and reliable tools for monitoring the health and function of ecosystems worldwide.

###

References

DOI

10.34133/remotesensing.0173

Original Source URL

https://spj.science.org/doi/10.34133/remotesensing.0173

Funding information

This work was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China (42271104), the Shenzhen Fundamental Research Program (GXWD20201231165807007-20200814213435001), and the Shenzhen Science and Technology Program (KQTD20221101093604016; JCYJ20220531093201004). Phenological data were provided by the members of the PEP725 project.

About Journal of Remote Sensing

The Journal of Remote Sensing, an online-only Open Access journal published in association with AIR-CAS, promotes the theory, science, and technology of remote sensing, as well as interdisciplinary research within earth and information science.