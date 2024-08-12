Newswise — Congratulations to the research team from the Metallurgy and Materials Science Research Institute at Chulalongkorn University for their innovative device, “GlucoStrap”, a non-invasive sensor for diabetes monitoring. The device won three awards at WorldInvent Singapore 2024, including the ‘Gold Medal’ from WorldInvent Singapore, a ‘Special Award’ from the European Academy of Sciences, and a ‘Special Award’ from the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT) under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Research. The event was held from July 9 – 11, 2024 at the Singapore Expo Convention and Exhibition Center.

Supported by the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT), through the Research Grant platform: from Thai Inventors to Global Inventors, the “GlucoStrap” is a waistband equipped with a sensor device that monitors glucose levels in sweat. It provides results within two minutes on the user’s mobile screen after sweating, requiring only 30 microliters of sweat. Additionally, the research team is examining the correlation between sweat glucose levels and blood glucose levels, which is the standard method in medical practice.

The “GlucoStrap” team includes Dr. Nadnudda Rodthongkum, Ms. Pranee Rattanawaleedirojn, Asst. Prof. Dr. Krisana Siralertmukul, Dr. Nadtinan Promphet, Dr. Chusak Thanawattano, Mr. Panlop Lormaneenopparat and Prof. Dr. Pranut Potiyaraj.