Newswise — Professor Helen Rees Chairs the WHO African Regional Technical Advisory Group on Immunization and co-chairs National Department Mpox Incident Management Team overseeing South Africa’s Mpox response. She is a member of the African CDC Emergency Consultative Group that declared MPOX a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security.

Helen is internationally recognised as an award-winning global health practitioner who has dedicated her professional career to improving public health in Africa, with a focus on vaccine preventable diseases.

Helen can be interviewed on Mpox. She can provide a summary of the latest outbreak in the African region. She can discuss available vaccines that are manufactured and ready for use and whether the region has access to these.

The African region had the same problem accessing vaccines during COVID-19. She can discuss how to prevent this pattern of lack of access to vaccines repeating itself should there be another pandemic.