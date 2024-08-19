Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (Aug. 19, 2024) - The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) proudly announces Dr. Ghazala Hayat as the 2024 Distinguished Physician Award recipient for her outstanding work and achievements focused on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neuromuscular disorders (NMDs), particularly in regard to teaching and involvement with the AANEM.

Dr. Hayat received her medical degree from King Edward Medical College, Pakistan. She completed her residency in neurology and a fellowship in NMDs and EMG at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond, Virginia. Dr. Hayat is now a professor of neurology and director of neuromuscular and clinical neurophysiology services at St. Louis University. She is the director of continuous quality improvement for St. Louis University School of Medicine and directs the multidisciplinary ALS clinic.

Throughout her career, Dr. Hayat has appreciated the support from AANEM and says she is humbled to win this award. “It is due to the great people I work with at AANEM who have given me the opportunity to take different roles at AANEM. Professionally, it is a great honor and helps in opening more doors to leadership roles,” she says.

Dr. Hayat will be recognized at the upcoming AANEM Annual Meeting Oct. 15-18, 2024, in Savannah, Georgia.

