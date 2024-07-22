Newswise —

Abstract

The G protein-coupled estrogen receptor, also known as GPER1 or originally GPR30, is found in various tissues, indicating its diverse functions. It is typically present in immune cells, suggesting its role in regulating immune responses to infectious diseases. Our previous studies have shown that G-1, a selective GPER agonist, can limit the pathogenesis mediated by Staphylococcus aureus alpha-hemolysin (Hla). It aids in clearing bacteria in a mouse skin infection model and restricts the surface display of the Hla receptor, ADAM10 (a disintegrin and metalloprotease 10) in HaCaT keratinocytes. In this report, we delve into the modulation of GPER in human immune cells in relation to the NLRP3 inflammasome. We used macrophage-like differentiated THP-1 cells for our study. We found that treating these cells with G-1 reduces ATP release, decreases the activity of the caspase-1 enzyme, and lessens cell death following Hla intoxication. This is likely due to the reduced levels of ADAM10 and NLRP3 proteins, as well as the decreased display of the ADAM10 receptor in the G-1-treated THP-1 cells. Our studies, along with our previous work, suggest the potential therapeutic use of G-1 in reducing Hla susceptibility in humans. This highlights the importance of GPER in immune regulation and its potential as a therapeutic target.