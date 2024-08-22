Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Aug. 22, 2024) -- In the heart of Los Angeles’ Koreatown, a familiar game is taking on a whole new twist at Steel Plaza Senior Housing, where Cedars-Sinai's Forever Fit program has introduced a health initiative called Bingocize. Twice a week, the community center buzzes with activity as participants gather for their Bingocize sessions.

The innovative 10-week program merges the beloved game of bingo with exercises designed specifically for older adults, offering a unique blend of fun and fitness, and enhancing social connections, a key pillar of a healthy lifestyle.

“When I was younger, I used to exercise a lot, but after I fell, I wasn’t able to exercise anymore,” said participant Helen Shin, 84. “I love this program because it lets me exercise again.”

Each session includes rounds of bingo with simple, yet effective exercises that focus on range of motion, balance, muscle strengthening and endurance. Leaders instruct exercisers in English, Korean and Spanish on how to do the movements, which are designed to be accessible to everyone, regardless of physical limitations.

“By combining the fun of bingo with exercises that promote health and wellbeing, we aim to engage older adults in a unique and enjoyable way that supports their physical and mental health,” said Jonathan Vickburg, LMFT, associate director of Community Health Improvement at Cedars-Sinai.

The program’s success at Steel Plaza Senior Housing is evident. The room is filled with laughter and chatter as participants mark their bingo cards, cheer for each other, and take part in exercises.

“Participants not only engage in physical activities, but the program is also designed to lessen social isolation, anxiety and depression,” said Melissa Mandujano, a Cedars-Sinai community health associate.

Cedars-Sinai is hoping to expand the program to other senior centers.

Vickburg says the goal is to offer older adults across the city the opportunity to participate in an activity that enhances their physical health while also providing a social outlet.

“When you become a senior, you tend to not move as much or want to go anywhere,” said Grace Kim, a participant. “For me, there’s not a lot of opportunity to go outside to socialize and exercise, so it’s convenient because the program is just downstairs for me. It’s a great way to spend the day in an air-conditioned space.”

Read more on the Cedars-Sinai Blog: Meeting Older Adults Where They Are