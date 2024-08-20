Newswise — Rosemont, Ill. – Four members of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) have been selected to join the 2024 Class of Fellows of the American Academy of Nursing. These Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), also known as nurse anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists, and their cohort of more than 200 distinguished nurse leaders are recognized for their substantial and sustained impact on health and healthcare. These four CRNAs will be inducted at the Academy’s annual Health Policy Conference, October 31 – November 2, 2024, in Washington, D.C.

The 2024 Class of Fellows were selected from a competitive pool of applicants and were reviewed by the Academy’s Fellow Selection Committee as part of a rigorous application process. They represent a cross-section of nursing’s most dynamic leaders that make positive changes in their systems and communities to champion health and wellness. Induction into the Academy represents the highest honor in nursing—earning the Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing (FAAN) credential is a significant recognition of their accomplishments.

Angela Mund, DNP, CRNA, FAANA, of the Medical University of South Carolina

As a former AANA president and nationally recognized educator, Mund exemplifies a true commitment to the nurse anesthesiology profession and a dedication to advancing educational standards. Mund has nearly three decades of experience in nurse anesthesiology education, serving as a program director and administrator, while maintaining her status as an educator by teaching healthcare policy, scholarly teaching and learning, and advanced health assessment. Her numerous awards are a testament to the impact she has made on Registered Resident Nurse Anesthetists (RRNAs), her colleagues, and the institutions where she works. Mund’s tireless passion to uplift CRNAs has led her to inspire, mentor, and graduate professionals who are ready to meet the needs of healthcare systems across the nation.

“I am so honored to be included in the distinguished group of nursing policy advocates, researchers, clinicians, and academicians,” said Mund. “Involvement in nursing, practice, and healthcare policy truly does impact access, equity, and quality of healthcare in the U.S. and beyond. I look forward to engaging with others to improve the lives of the communities we serve.”

Cheryl Nimmo, DNP, MSHSA, CRNA, FAANA, of the University of New England

With more than four decades of advocacy work at both the state and national level, Nimmo’s dedication to the nurse anesthesiology profession is undeniable. Full practice authority has been at the top of her priority list—she has held numerous leadership roles, including leading the team that removed CRNA supervision requirements in Rhode Island, and served as AANA’s president in 2016. Currently, she is the program director at the University of New England, where she increased the number of autonomous rural clinic sites and ignited her students’ passion for serving underserved populations. She also worked to emphasize advocacy and political activism in the program, preparing her students to assume leadership positions in the future.

“Being selected for the FAAN is a huge honor and the culmination of a 45-year career as a CRNA,” said Nimmo. “I have had the great fortune to be mentored by and work with outstanding leaders throughout my career. Without that guidance and encouragement, none of this would have been possible. I am proud to represent the AANA and over 61,000 CRNAs as a member of the Academy.”

Jorge A. Valdés, DNP, CRNA, APRN, FAANA, of Florida International University (FIU)

At the heart of Valdés’s experience as a CRNA lies his extraordinary passion for advocacy and uplifting his community. Throughout his two decades of providing anesthesia care and as an educator, his proudest moments all revolve around the role he has played in advocating for the nurse anesthesiology profession. Valdés has worked tirelessly for CRNAs in Florida, his efforts culminating in speaking before the Florida House of Representatives for autonomous practice rights. He is also dedicated to championing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives within the profession, leveraging support from state and federal governments to support nurses from diverse backgrounds. As the interim dean at FIU, he will continue to work diligently to increase awareness of the importance of diversity within nursing and supporting students with their education.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected for the FAAN as a nurse anesthesiologist and to represent my nurse anesthesia community to the larger nursing community,” said Valdés. “I think it’s a great honor for nurse anesthesiologists to be involved in the American Academy of Nursing. I would love to see more nurse anesthesiologists strive for this because it is well within our reach and important to showcase our profession”

Jerrol B. Wallace, DNP, CRNA, FAANA, of the Uniformed Services University

Captain Wallace’s career as an active-duty U.S. Navy CRNA has spanned over 17 years, serving two tours in the Middle East, on two aircraft carriers as the sole anesthesia provider, and two stints as the Officer in Charge. He has received numerous military awards as a testament to his resilience, dedication, and excellence as a CRNA. He is most proud of his advocacy work and the strides he has taken in instilling a passion for advocacy in those he mentors. With his experience at both the state and national level, he emphasizes the importance of advocacy within and beyond the Navy to those he mentors, encouraging them to aspire for greatness. As Captain Wallace nears the end of his Navy career, he is determined to continue serving the nurse anesthesiology profession through both academia and advocacy.

“Achieving FAAN validates the work that I have been trying to do in uplifting those that come after me,” said Captain Wallace.