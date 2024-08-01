Newswise — Florida State University’s education faculty are experts in researching the effectiveness of teaching practices and other measures to improve student success.

For media seeking commentary for back-to-school stories and other education coverage, FSU faculty will participate in a virtual media briefing Aug. 6. Faculty with expertise in literacy and language development, school psychology and counseling, autism and intellectual disability, and mathematics education will be available to answer questions.

Faculty members participating in the event include Associate Professor of Education Sonia Cabell, Associate Professor of Educational Psychology Lyndsay Jenkins, Associate Professor of Special Education Jenny Root, and Associate Professor of Mathematics Education Robert Schoen.

The briefing will take place:

TUESDAY, AUG. 6

NOON

Please email [email protected] for the Zoom link.