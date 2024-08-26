Newswise — Drop pounds fast! Freeze fat now! Stop eating these five foods!



Sound familiar?



Messages endorsing weight loss are everywhere: on billboards and social media, at family gatherings, and in doctors’ offices. It’s widely known that obesity is associated with health risks, including diabetes, high blood pressure, heart attacks, and some cancers. That’s a scary list. To reduce those risks, who wouldn’t want to lose a few pounds?



But the story isn’t that simple. Common ideas about weight loss often aren’t based in science and can actively harm your health. Here are some of the most common weight-loss myths that could be holding you back, along with some tips to improve your health sustainably while maintaining a healthy attitude toward weight and food.

Meet Our Experts

Kary Woodruff, PhD, RD, professor of nutrition and integrative physiology in the College of Health (COH) at University of Utah Health

Julia Franklin, PhD, professor of health and kinesiology in the COH at U of U Health

These weight-inclusive attitudes to nutrition contradict negative messages about body weight and shape that are everywhere in modern life. But shifting toward a body-positive approach can improve your health and the health of those around you. Finding a weight-inclusive medical provider is crucial, Woodruff says. She also encourages health care providers who are unfamiliar with weight-inclusive care to get curious and start learning how to better care for every patient’s unique body and needs.



To replace weight-shaming attitudes with a more positive outlook, Franklin and Woodruff recommend spending time around peers with similar goals, avoiding comparing your body to others’, and speaking with a mental health provider if body image issues are impacting your quality of life.



While changing attitudes is important, it’s not easy. “Self-acceptance doesn’t come at the snap of your fingers,” Franklin says. “Be kind to yourself and recognize that this is a journey that you’re on.”



Woodruff adds, “When we know it’s hard work, we can expect that it’s going to be a process. We can roll up our sleeves and get started.”