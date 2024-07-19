Newswise — The US Food and Drug Administration is warning of bacteria found in sealed bottles of tattoo link, which has also been discovered in permanent makeup ink.

The new research by the FDA shows tattoo inks themselves have been identified as a potential source of infections, containing millions of potentially dangerous bacteria. Contaminated ink can cause infections or serious injury because the ink is deeply injected into the skin where bacteria lives.

A recent Pew Research Center survey found nearly a third of American adults have a tattoo and almost a quarter have more than one.

Adam Friedman, a professor and the chair of dermatology at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences can discuss skin and soft tissue infections from tattoo ink and what consumers need to know about the dangers and risks.

