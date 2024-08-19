Newswise — Updated Covid-19 vaccines could receive the greenlight this week by the FDA.

The updated vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer would target the most recent strain, KP.2.

This comes as the Covid-19 summer wave continues with the highest viral activity happening in the West.

The George Washington University has experts available who can offer insight and analysis. If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].

Michael Knight is an assistant professor of medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He can discuss Covid-19 vaccines and what we know about the potential updated version.

David Diemert is the clinical director of the GW Vaccine Research unit and professor of medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He was also the principal investigator for the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine trial at GW.

Emily R. Smith is an assistant professor of global health at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health.



