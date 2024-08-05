Newswise — ROCKVILLE, Md. (August 6, 2024) — The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB), the largest coalition of biomedical research associations in the United States, received a $2.3 million grant over five years to enhance diversity within the academic biomedical research workforce. As part of the National Institutes of Health Maximizing Opportunities for Scientific and Academic Independent Careers (MOSAIC) initiative, the new program will support promising postdoctoral researchers from diverse and historically excluded backgrounds as they transition into independent faculty careers.

“This dynamic program will help to address some of the challenges and barriers researchers in historically excluded groups face within the life sciences, enabling them to become innovative researchers who will be competitive applicants for biomedical research funding and who will contribute to diversity in the scientific workforce,” says Beth A. Garvy, PhD, Professor and Senior Associate Dean for Biomedical Education at University of Kentucky College of Medicine and FASEB President.

FASEB has consistently prioritized diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusivity (DEAI) within its business strategy and values, remaining committed to developing programs that support historically excluded communities and help them navigate institutional barriers. Through its DEAI program, FASEB aims to create and maintain an environment where all individuals are welcomed, valued, and respected within the biological and biomedical sciences.

In 2019, FASEB established its Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion Program to help foster diversity and inclusivity in research, training, and professional environments within FASEB, its member societies, and the broader biological and biomedical sciences community. The Federation’s efforts have grown to include family care awards, which provide financial support to alleviate burdens associated with caregiving while enabling researchers to continue their professional training, and an innovative reverse mentoring program.

Additional DEAI efforts include adoption of the Royal Society of Chemistry’s Joint Commitment for Action on Inclusion and Diversity in Publishing, a DEAI policy that encourages speaker diversity at FASEB meetings and conferences, active engagement of early-career researchers in FASEB governance, and establishment of the FASEB Journal Early-Career Researcher (ECR) Editorial Board to support ECRs’ development as reviewers, authors, and scholars.

FASEB MOSAIC is another step forward in the Federation’s pursuit of DEAI in the scientific workforce, while contributing to the national capacity to advance health research outcomes and address scientific challenges. Scholars taking part in the program will receive five years of professional development, mentoring, networking, and research support to help them continue their research career advancement.

“By fostering a diverse workforce within an inclusive and welcoming environment, we can ensure that the scientific research community works effectively to address some of the most complex and daunting challenges in the biosciences and advances human health and well-being,” says Yvette Seger, PhD, Principal Investigator for FASEB MOSAIC.

FASEB MOSAIC is supported by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) under Award Number UE5GM155929. For more information about the FASEB MOSAIC program, visit here.

About FASEB

FASEB is comprised of 22 scientific member societies with 110,000 members, making it the largest coalition of biomedical research associations in the United States. FASEB’s mission is to advance health and well-being by promoting research and education in biological and biomedical sciences through collaborative advocacy and service to member societies and their members. Visit faseb.org for more information.

