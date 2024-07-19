Newswise — Rockville, MD (July 19, 2024) — The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) highlights the 2023 cohort of LEAD (Leadership Engagement and Appreciation of Differences) mentoring pairs. This program aims to foster diversity, equity, and inclusivity within the biological and biomedical research community by pairing early-career researchers with senior leaders in a unique reverse mentoring relationship.

LEAD, a component of FASEB’s Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion Program, provides a platform for participants to exchange personal views and workplace perspectives in an open, respectful, confidential, and trusting environment.

Through its reverse mentoring model, the program pairs early-career researchers such as assistant or associate professors, postdoctoral scholars, graduate students, managers, and coordinators, to high-level administrators and faculty including deans, provosts, vice presidents, presidents, and department chairs. This dynamic pairing aims to enable participants to become change agents, enriching decision-making processes and fostering cultural transformation within their institutions through the exchange of fresh perspectives and innovative ideas.

2023 Participants and Pairings

Spencer Dugbartey and Patricia Silveyra

Spencer Dugbartey, Graduate Student, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Reverse Mentor)

Patricia Silveyra, PhD, Associate Professor and Chair, Indiana University Bloomington School of Public Health (Reverse Mentee)

Celestial Jones-Paris and Thayumanasamy Somasundaram

Celestial Jones-Paris, PhD, Clinical Scientist and Shared Resource Manager, Vanderbilt Institute for Clinical and Translational Research (Reverse Mentor)

Thayumanasamy Somasundaram, Senior Research Associate, Florida State University (Reverse Mentee)

Kavita Rawat and Titus Reaves

Kavita Rawat, PhD, Senior Scientist, Washington University in St. Louis (Reverse Mentor)

Titus Reaves, PhD, Associate Professor, Medical University of South Carolina (Reverse Mentee)

Bruna Garcia and Melissa A. Hurston

Bruna Garcia, PhD, Postdoctoral Researcher, Champalimaud Foundation (Reverse Mentor)

Melissa A. Hurston, Director of Meetings, American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics (Reverse Mentee)

