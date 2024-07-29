Abstract

Newswise — This study analyzes the perceived impacts of Digital Transformation (DT) in the banking industry, identifying the factors that most affect banking performance and business volume.

Based on the opinion of some board members and the perceptions of 50 bank employees, ground theory is used and fsQCA is applied to identify the factors and configurations between Employees, Internal, and External factors that influence the impact of DT on the performance of Portuguese banks.

Research is developed at a micro level putting in evidence the holistic comprehension of the DT process and concluding on the importance of flexibility and management capacity to potentiate the impact of DT in banking, highlighting the crucial importance of the employees’ skills and stakeholders’ digital experience to bypass drawbacks to its potential and contributing to improve management and human resource policies to address DT in the banking industry.