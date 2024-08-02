Newswise — If you are covering the news surrounding the Presidential election results and ensuing controversy in Venezuela, please consider utilizing the knowledge and scholarship of the following experts from the University of Notre Dame, who specialize in Latin American political institutions:



Scott Mainwaring, the Eugene P. and Helen Conley Professor of Political Science and faculty fellow at the Kellogg Institute for International Studies at the University of Notre Dame. Mainwaring's research interests include political parties and party systems, democratic and authoritarian regimes, democratization, and political institutions in Latin America. He is the editor of Party Systems in Latin America: Institutionalization, Decay, and Collapse (Cambridge University Press, 2018) and co-author, with Aníbal Pérez-Liñán, of Democracies and Dictatorships in Latin America: Emergence, Survival, and Fall (Cambridge University Press, 2013).

Aníbal Pérez-Liñán, director of the Kellogg Institute for International Studies and professor of political science and global affairs at the University of Notre Dame, where he holds a joint appointment in the Department of Political Science and the Keough School of Global Affairs. His research focuses on democratization, the rule of law, political stability, and institutional performance among new democracies. His publications include Presidential Impeachment and the New Political Instability in Latin America (Cambridge University Press, 2007) and, with Scott Mainwaring, Democracies and Dictatorships in Latin America: Emergence, Survival, and Fall.

Professor Mainwaring can be reached at [email protected] and Professor Pérez-Liñán can be reached at [email protected]

